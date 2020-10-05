‘Forensically Unsuitable' Sushant Crime Scene To '100% Hanging', AIIMS' Dr Gupta Exposed

Dr Sudhir Gupta, the head of the forensic panel at All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) that investigated the forensics in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case at the request of the CBI, has done a shocking U-turn, Republic's investigation has revealed.

Amid his alleged quotes ruling out the murder angle and calling it a case of suicide going viral, Dr Gupta's conversation with Republic TV Editor, Special Projects, Prakash Singh on August 22, has exposed the biggest flip-flop in the case. The doctor had raised questions over the destruction of evidence at the crime scene, and stated that it was not ‘forensically suitable for examination with sanctity’ and that’s among the set of reason his purportedly 'conclusive' report raises eyebrows galore.

Dr Sudhir Gupta to Republic TV on SSR case

Dr Sudhir Gupta had spoken to Republic TV's Prakash Singh, on August 22, a day after the Central Bureau of Investigation wrote to AIIMS to analyse the case.

In the conversation, Dr Sudhir Gupta had questioned the Mumbai Police over their hurry in conducting the post-mortem report.

“I will have a look at it and also the loopholes in the autopsy report. Firstly, why was the autopsy done in such a hurry? Then, was any videography done?” he said.

He had also confirmed that the scene was not intact and forensically suitable for examination with sanctity to get credible evidence and expressed his surprise about it.

"Yes, crime scene. and you can also add that, it's a surprise to see that the crime scene has not been kept intact. It has been contaminated. Not forensically suitable for further examination for suitable forensic evidence," he had said.

To make a comparison, he pointed out that he had not given permission to open Sunanda Pushkar’s room for four years.

Dr Gupta said, "It was like destruction of evidence only. I had never given permission to open the room of Sunanda Pushkar for 4 years. After that, there had been a case of DK Ravi, IAS in Bangalore."

That was not all, he raised questions over Mumbai Police ‘assuming’ Sushant was dead and taking him directly to the mortuary, and not the emergency ward. "The situation demanded an emergency medical revival situation," he said. He had also sought to know why the time of death had not been mentioned by the Mumbai Police.

"He was declared dead in the flat only. He was taken directly to the mortuary, not in emergency. So how did they presume, he is dead, that requires an emergency medical revival situation. So it was that it's death at that time...after that, the timing of doing the autopsy is fixed," Dr Gupta told Prakash Singh.

Surprisingly, there appears to have been no word from Dr Sudhir Gupta since his alleged '100%' conclusion via unofficial leaks.

No confirmation from CBI

The CBI is yet to come out with an official statement, neither about the alleged statement of Dr Sudhir Gupta nor the report submitted by AIIMS panel, amid sources claiming that they were considering adding Section 302 murder charge in the case. As per Republic TV sources, the AIIMS panel report also has not ruled out murder and doesn’t give a clean chit to any angle.

Loopholes in the Sushant Singh Rajput case

Mumbai Police role till CBI came in

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mount Blanc residence in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14. One of the first points that raised eyebrows had been with Mumbai Police declaring it a suicide immediately. The Mumbai Police then carried out an investigation of over two months, where they questioned numerous people, including those from the film industry like Sanjay Leela Bhansali. There had been a furore over Mumbai Police not registering a First Information Report in the case. Their citing of the post-mortem to dismiss the suicide theory too was questioned. Sushant’s family themselves raised objection to the direction of the probe and filed a First Information Report against Rhea Chakraborty and others on charges of abetment to suicide, emebzzlememt, wrongful restraint, wrongful confinement, theft, criminal breach of trust, and cheating, among othes in Patna.

The arrival of Bihar Police team to investigate the charges also ran into a controversy as they alleged ‘non-co-operation’ by their Mumbai counterparts. As the Bihar government recommended a CBI probe, the Supreme Court granted the much-sought after demand of ‘SSRians.’

Crime scene visuals add to questions around the case

An alleged video of officials talking about ‘if this comes out our investigation will come apart’ had surfaced. The presence of ‘mystery girl’ standing right next to SSR’s bed had raised eyebrows as well. Video of a black bag and rushed running while the body was being taken out of the gate had gone viral. While pictures of his body lying on the bed has gone viral, no pictures of his body hanging have surfaced. Moreover, a suspicious angle had been about the locksmith, who broke open the door. The locksmith was not allowed to see the body as SSR's flatmate Siddharth Pithani and other members of the staff sent him away, after which entered the room.

Sandip Ssingh and others who must be summoned

Among other questionable points in the case include the role of Sandip Ssingh. The self-proclaimed 'friend', who took the body to Cooper Hospital, where the post-mortem had been conducted, has come under the scanner. Not just did none of Sushant’s family members know him, but his ‘bossy’ attitude at the residence and at the hospital raised eyebrows. His decision to take the body to Cooper Hospital, and not nearby hospitals like Bhabha Hospital and Lilavati Hospital has been questioned. His hide-and-seek with Republic TV on being confronted by Republic TV has added to the doubts.

'200 percent strangulation'

Sushant’s ex-manager Ankit Acharya claimed that Sushant had been strangulated with his dog Fudge’s belt. He claimed that a ‘U-shape’ would have been formed had he hung. Sushant’s family lawyer Vikas Singh claimed that a doctor of the same AIIMS panel had termed it ‘200 per cent strangulation’ on seeing pictures of the body. BJP MP Subramanian Swamy and actor Shekhar Suman have also raised this point. Dr Swamy also quoted as ambulance staff who claimed that Sushant's feet had been twisted. Another eyewitness at the hospital claimed there were needle marks on his body.

Disha Salian Death case link

There seems to be a clear link in the deaths of Sushant and his ex-manager Disha Salian, a week before his own. As per Smita Parikh, Sushant’s family friend, SSR told his sister Meetu ‘they won’t leave me’ when he heard about the news of her death. This was confirmed in the statement of SSR’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani to the CBI, as per sources. Pithani even claimed that Sushant was worried because Rhea Chakraborty had also left the residence on the same day and took his laptop and other devices. Pithani reportedly even claimed that Sushant feared being framed by Rhea in the death of Disha. Bharatiya Janata Party Nitesh Rane claimed that Disha Salian had called Sushant after facing misconduct at a party on June 8. He claimed that SSR then called Rhea and she called someone from the said party, after which someone was ‘sent’ to Disha’s house, before her eventual death.

June 13 'party' and alleged meeting with Rhea Chakraborty

Numerous testimonies claimed that a party was held at Sushant’s residence a day before his death. Nitesh Rane recently questioned Shiv Sena leader-state minister Anil Parab about the latter’s claims about this alleged party. Moreover, unlike the claim of Rhea and Sushant not meeting after Rhea left his residence on June 8, latest eyewitnesses testimonies as cited by BJP Mumbai Secretary Advocate Vivekanand Gupta and Karni Sena leader Surjeet Singh claimed that the couple had met on June 13. SSR had gone to drop her at her home around 2-3 am early morning on June 14, they claimed.

