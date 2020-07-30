Ex-Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi To Appear For Bihar Govt Against Rhea's Plea In SC

In a massive development in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, notable advocate Mukul Rohatgi is set to appear for the Bihar government in the Supreme Court. Mukul Rohatgi has previously served as the Attorney General for India from 2014 to 2017. Chakraborty, who has been accused of abetting the suicide of Sushant, moved the apex court on Wednesday urging for the transfer of the investigation from Bihar to Mumbai, as the investigation in Mumbai was still pending. The Bihar government is set to oppose Rhea Chakraborty's plea before the top court and support Sushant's family in the case.

Soon after Rhea moved the Supreme Court, Sushant Singh's family filed a caveat seeking that her petition not be allowed to be heard "ex-parte" in their counter-petition. The family’s lawyer Vikas Singh will be present in the court for the proceedings.

Rhea Chakraborty booked

Rhea and five others have been booked under charges of abetting the suicide, embezzlement, cheating, and conspiracy under Sections 340, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306 of the IPC. A four-member team of the Bihar Police had earlier arrived in Mumbai to probe the case after the FIR was filed on Sushant's father KK Singh's complaint.

Sushant’s father in a complaint, accused Rhea of abetting the late star’s suicide, claiming she kept complete control of Sushant’s life, kept him away from his family, interfered and discouraged him in his decisions to buy property and sign films, threatened to go public with his medical reports, stole cash and other valuables while questioning the transfer of Rs 15 crore from Sushant’s account into an unrelated account.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14. Several political leaders and film personalities have demanded a CBI probe into his death. Mumbai Police investigation into Sushant's death has, so far, been inconclusive as they have recorded statements of about 40 personalities from the film industry and have only ascertained "no foul play" in the alleged suicide case.

