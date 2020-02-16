Hyderabad Police Arrest Former Ranji Cricketer For Duping Businessman

Hyderabad police recently arrested a former Ranji player, B Nagaraju for cheating the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of a company. The police reported that he had duped a businessman of Rs 3.3 lakh.

Cricketer turned criminal

Nagaraju posed as the personal assistant to IT Minister KT Rama Rao, introducing himself as Tirupati over the call. “On 13.01.2020 at 17:30 hours, received a complaint from accounts officer of a private firm in which he stated that the CMD of his company had been cheated by one person Mr Nagaraju Budumuru duping to a tune of Rs. 3,30,400/-," the release said.

It further explained how on December 26, 2019, Mr Nagaraju Budumuru had called the CMD of a private firm over cell phone and introduced himself as Mr. Tirupati, a PA of Sri. Kalvakuntla Tarakarama Rao (KTR), Minister of IT, Telangana, and then went on to dupe him. He then told the CMD that one Mr. Nagaraju Budumuru is a cricket player from Andhra Pradesh who was selected for Under 25 World Cup to be held at England and also selected for 20:20 Sunrisers team. He also told the CMD that candidate hailed from a poor family and was is in need of sponsorship for his cricket kit and for his tour.

To further entice the CMD, Nagaraju assured him that the logo of the company would be displayed on the cricket kit and the IT Minister would himself hand over the kit to the candidate. The CMD of the private firm believed the words of the caller and transferred the amount to the bank account in the name of Nagaraju which was furnished by the caller," the police, in a release said.

Later on, the businessman realised that he had been cheated.

The accused was previously involved in many cases in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. He previously played cricket in the Ranji trophies under 23 for Andhra Pradesh, a police release said. The accused was arrested in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Friday, police added.

The operation was carried out by N. Mohan Rao, Inspector of Police, SI Sri.P.Narendar Reddy, PCs Sekhar and Sunil under the direct supervision of ACP KVM Prasad, the Hyderabad police said.

