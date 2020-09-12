Former SBI Chairman, Daughter Cheated By Stock Broker Company

A former chairman of SBI and his daughter were allegedly cheated to the tune of Rs four crore thirty lakh by a stockbroker firm and it's directors.

The EOW has lodged a case in this respect and is looking into the matter.

According to the information, the former SBI chairman Amrit Puri lives here in Maharani Bagh area of South Delhi along with his daughter Radhika Puri.

They were reportedly contacted by Stock Broker BMA Wealth Creators official. The official convinced the couple to invest in the stock market for valuable gain.

The victim couple opened Demat account with BMA Wealth Creators and bought securities worth Rs four crore thirty lakh on BSE and NSE.

But soon they learned that their money was allegedly siphoned off by the accused and they were cheated. They contacted the Delhi Police and when an FIR was not registered they decided to knock the door of the court.

Advocate Aadil Singh Boparai and Tushar Agarwal who appeared for the victim said that the accused were given the power to control their Demat account but they acted beyond their power of attorney.

"The securities (money) were taken out by the accused person. It was done through a network of companies owned by the accused. Now after the instruction of court the police have lodged an FIR," said Tushar Aggarwal who appeared for the victim.

The police said that they were looking into the matter.

