Former Tamil Nadu Health Min's Properties Raided By DVAC In Disproportionate Assets Case

In connection with the disproportionate assets case, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) Wing in Tamil Nadu conducted raids on Monday at the properties of former state health minister and AIADMK leader C Vijayabaskar. The raid began early in the morning.

The Income Tax agency previously searched Vijayabaskar's residence in May 2017. Several income tax officers raided Vijayabaskar's Greenways Road home, as well as other locations in Pudukkottai and Trichy. Officials also investigated various properties belonging to the minister and his relatives in Chennai and other areas in connection with charges of cash distribution to voters in the RK Nagar constituency, where a by-election was held on April 12, 2017.

Vijayabaskar is the fourth former AIADMK minister, besides MR Vijayabaskar, SP Velumani and KC Veeramani, to fall within the jurisdiction of the DVAC since MK Stalin's Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) administration took office in May this year. IT department conducted searches at more than 20 locations earlier this year in connection with AIADMK politician and former Commercial Taxes Minister KC Veeramani's corruption allegations.

C Vijayabhaskar has been accused by the vigilance department of illegally accumulating disproportionate assets worth Rs 27 crore during his five-year stint in the previous Tamil Nadu government run by the AIADMK, said reports. According to the FIR, Vijayabhaskar and his wife 'illegally' acquired Rs 27.22 crore (Rs 27,22,56,736), which is disproportionate to their known sources of income, reported ANI. On April 1, 2016, he possessed pecuniary resources to the extent of Rs 6,41,91,310, and by the end of March 2021 (after his five-year tenure), the minister had assets to the tune of Rs 7,77,11,404, according to the FIR.

AIADMK ministers booked in corruption cases

A special court convicted AIADMK former Minister R Indira Kumari and her husband A Babu of misappropriating government funds to the tune of Rs 15 lakh and sentenced them to five years in Rigorous Imprisonment (RI). N Alicia, the presiding officer of the Special Court for Hearing Cases Against MPs and MLAs, handed down the sentence after finding them guilty of offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA) and imposing a Rs 10,000 fine on them, failing which they face six months' RI, according to a CB-CID release.

(with inputs from ANI/PTI)

