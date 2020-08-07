Former TDP MLA released On Bail Heckles On-duty Cop, Flouts Social Distancing Norms; Watch

A few minutes after being released on bail, Former TDP MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy violated Covid-19 norms and heckled an on-duty police personnel. The incident took place in Tadipatri, Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh. According to sources the Circle Inspector (CI) Devender advised Prabhakar not to stop his vehicle on the highway enroute as it would lead to large traffic jam. However, Prabhakar refused to pay heed to the advice and got off the car. Reddy, along with his supporters, then heckled the police personnel and started to follow him, thus, violating the social distancing norms put in place to curb COVID-19 situation.

The police will file a case against Reddy on Friday, the sources revealed. Prabhakar Reddy and his son Asmith Reddy were arrested around two months ago on charges of submitting fake documents related to registration of buses.

The video shows how Reddy gets down his car and yells at the police personnel deployed on duty. The police request him not to leave his vehicle as it will create traffic commotion but Reddy calls on his supporters and start walking on the road by forming a large group.

COVID-19 situation in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh on Thursday reported 10,328 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. Total cases in the state reached 1,96,789 including 1,12,870 recoveries and 1,753 deaths. The state has so far tested 22,99,332 samples for COVID-19 infection. A total of 82166 cases are active in the state.

