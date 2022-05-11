FOUND: This RPG Grenade Launcher Was Used To Attack Punjab Police Intel HQ In Mohali

Republic Media Network on Wednesday accessed exclusive visuals of the RPG rocket propelled grenade launcher used to fire a grenade at the intelligence Headquarters of the Punjab Police in Mohali on Monday.

Police recovered the RPG launcher almost 1 km away from the intelligence building, which was targeted at around 7.45 PM on May 9. A ragpicker informed the police about a weapon lying at the roadside that was identified as the RPG launcher.

The attackers, who reportedly arrived in a white car, fired the grenade on the third floor of the building and dumped the launcher on the roadside before fleeing the city.

Speaking to Republic, a local resident said, "I noticed the launcher on the ground and moved it aside to prevent passerby from getting hurt. The police were present around, I informed them about the strange device."

Rocket launched by inexperienced handlers from short distance

Earlier, Republic had found that a Trinitrotoluene (TNT) explosive, which is a Cold War-era weapon was used by the attackers to target the intel building. The explosive was launched with the help of an RPG launcher, from a short distance. It is also being said that the terrorists who launched it were inexperienced and fired the explosive without much training. Also, whether a hideout was used to fire it is being probed by the National Investigative Agency (NIA).

On the grounds that the use of such weapons was stopped decades before in Punjab, it is presumed that the RPG may have been brought from the neighbouring states, including Jammu and Kashmir where they are still in use.

CCTV captures moment of attack on Mohali intel office

Earlier today, the Punjab police arrested one of the accused named Nishan Singh in connection with the RPG attack. As per sources, he is a resident of Faridkot. Several raids are currently underway at many locations are more arrests are likely to take place soon.

The Police have also found the mobile location of a suspect associated with Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda near the blast site. As per sources, this attack is perceived as retaliation from Rinda as his 4 associates were arrested on the basis of intelligence inputs in Haryana.

Blast at Mohali intelligence HQ

A blast was reported in the late hours of Monday at the Punjab Police's Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali. The investigation revealed that the blast was caused using a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) which shattered windows on the third floor of the building.

The Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters, which is located in sector 77, SAS Nagar, was quickly cordoned off and security was beefed up around the area. Following the explosion, the Mohali Police informed that there were no casualties and the forensic teams arrived to further investigate the incident.