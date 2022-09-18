Four Aides Of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Detained For Heckling ACB Officials; FIR Registered

Four aides of Aam Aadmi party (AAP) MLA Amanatutallah Khan who assaulted Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials during raids, have now been detained. An FIR has also been registered at the Jamia Nagar police station in Delhi.

According to a video that emerged on social media, which was shot by a local resident, associates of Amanatullah Khan can be seen misbehaving with ACB officials during the raids. They cornered the officers and even yelled and pushed them. The video went viral on social media and the police officials took action on the same. As per ANI, the incident took place on September 16 when an ACB team reached Khan's residence in Jamia Nagar. AAP, that is led by Arvind Kejriwal, is yet to respond on the detention of AAP workers in the Amanatullah Khan case.

"Four accused persons have been apprehended for obstructing the raiding party of ACB during the official discharge of their duty. Further investigation is in progress," said Delhi police.

AAP MLA Amanatallah Khan sent to 4-day ACB custody

A special CBI court at Rouse Avenue on September 17 sent the Okhla MLA from Delhi to four-day ACB custody for questioning in the Waqf Board case, after he was accused of ‘Financial Bingling’. He was arrested by Delhi’s ACB branch on September 16.

The ACB had on Friday conducted raids at four locations in connection with alleged irregularities in the recruitment to the Delhi Waqf Board and arrested Khan. The AAP leader's business partner Hamid Ali was arrested on September 17. From his location, where the raid was conducted, the officials in total recovered ₹ 24 lakh, two unlicensed weapons and some cartridges.

The previous CEO of the Waqf Board had given a statement against Amanatullah Khan and also issued a memorandum against the illegal recruitment, a statement from ACB on September 16 said.

