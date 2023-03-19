Four Amritpal Aides Moved To Assam; Waris De Punjab Chief Still On The Run

Four of Amritpal Singh’s aides have been moved to Dibrugarh in Assam, police sources say. The four aides were sent to Assam along with a 27-member team of the Punjab Police led by SP Tejbir Singh. They are stationed at the Dibrugarh Central Jail. The police have refused to let out the names of the aides in custody. “We will tell their names later,” the SP said. However, the reason behind moving the Amritpal’s aides to Assam has not been revealed.

The Punjab government had on Saturday launched a major crackdown against Singh, a radical Sikh preacher and Khalistan sympathiser, with the police arresting 78 members of the outfit headed by him, officials said

Earlier in the day, Daljeet Singh Kalsi, alias Sarabjeet Singh Kalsi, an alleged advisor and financier of Waris Punjab De, was also arrested.Meanwhile, police in Bathinda, along with officials of the Rapid Action Force, conducted a flag march across various parts in what they said was a bid to instill confidence among people and give the message that the situation is under control.

"Action has been taken as per law & we've also arrested some people. We'll take legal action if anyone tries to take law into their hands," said SSP Bathinda.

#WATCH Punjab Police and Rapid Action Force conduct flag march in Jalandhar as efforts are underway to nab pro-Khalistan "Waris Punjab De" chief Amritpal Singh pic.twitter.com/qziNjIVgRG — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2023

As Amritpal Singh remains on the run, the Punjab Police launched a massive manhunt and state-wide cordon and search operations. Heavy police personnel has been deployed outside Amritpal Singh's residence located in Jallupur Khera village of Amritsar.

Amritpal Singh's father calls manhunt a conspiracy

Amritpal Singh's father said the manhunt by the Punjab Police is part of a conspiracy to set a narrative. "The manhunt is a conspiracy. We also fear a fake encounter," he added. The reaction comes after police launched a mega crackdown against radical preacher and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh on Saturday in Jalandhar.

He said, "The government is uselessly triggering the issue instead of focusing on their work. They are not able to control drugs in the state and the law and order situation. Leaving everything, they are after him (Amritpal). In my view, Amritpal is doing a job to save the lives of many people."

(With inputs from PTI)