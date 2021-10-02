Four Arrested For Running Illegal Pan Masala Factory

Police unearthed an illegal pan masala manufacturing factory in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district and arrested four persons including the house owner, an officer said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police, Ramgarh, Prabhat Kumar told PTI that following a tip-off, a team conducted a raid in a house in the Chhotki Murram village and busted the illegal pan masala manufacturing factory.

Police seized automatic packaging machine, raw materials and chemicals used in the manufacture of pan masala and arrested the four persons for running the illegal factory, he said.

