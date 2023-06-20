Four Arrested In Mumbai For Racing In Horse Carriages

Four people have been arrested for allegedly racing on two horse-drawn carriages on a busy road here, a police official said on Tuesday.

The police action came on the complaint of a non-governmental organisation (NGO) about the illegal act on the busy Goregaon-Mulund Link Road, the official said.

The official from the Dindoshi police station said the NGO received a tip about a horse carriage race in the western suburb of Goregaon on Sunday.

When the NGO staff reached the spot, they found a group of people on two horse carriages racing on a bridge.

“These people were running the horse carriages in the middle of the road without any safety precautions for the animals,” the official said.

The Dindoshi police have registered a case against the four under the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. They have been identified as Russel Jasinto, Lary Jasinto, Bhaskar Vaish and Dilip Dakwa, the official said.

The police inquired with the accused about the licence to operate the horse carriages but they failed to produce it, the official added.