Four held for killing man over mobile phone theft

Thane, Jun 2 (PTI) Four persons were arrested from Kalwa in Thane district on Thursday for allegedly killing a man and dumping his body in the thicket nearby, a police official said.

The victim was identified on the basis of a tattoo on his body and a probe zeroed in on Abid Isfaque Shaikh, Sohel Latif Shaikh, Allauddin Shaikh and Sarfaroz Ansari, all in the 19-25 age group, who had hit him in connection with a mobile theft, he said. PTI COR BNM BNM

