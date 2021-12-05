Four Held With 950 Bottles Of Banned Cough Syrup In J-K's Kathua

Four suspected interstate drug peddlers, including three residents of Delhi, were arrested along with a consignment of 950 bottles of a banned cough syrup in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Sunday, police said.

The seizure was made from a private car during vehicle checking at Govindsar on the Railway station road, a police spokesman said.

He identified those arrested as Vikram Sharma (55) of Jammu and his associates from Delhi -- Sunny (38) Hritik Soni (21) and Pardeep Sapra (31).

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the four and further investigation is on, the spokesman said.

