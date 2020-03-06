Four Held And Over 40 Lakh Intoxicants Seized; Godown Busted In Mathua Area Of Punjab

In the biggest ever such haul of drugs, the Punjab police busted a major racket involving the illegal trade of psychotropic drugs, with the arrest of four persons and seizure of 40,01,040 intoxicating tablets/capsules/injections, valuing around Rs 4-5 crore. Disclosing this on Friday, DGP Punjab, Dinkar Gupta said a godown situated at Masani Bye-Pass Link Road, Saraswati Kund, Mathura (UP) used to store the drugs was also busted by the Barnala police team. While three of the accused were arrested in Barnala, the fourth was nabbed in Mathura, said the DGP, adding that thousands of youth had been saved from drug abuse with this seizure, as, on an average, one youth consumes 10 tablets/capsules a day.

Read: 44 Kgs Cannabis Seized In Bengaluru, Six Drug Peddlers Nabbed

Details of the operation

Giving details of the operation, the DGP said a trap was laid by a police party led by CIA Barnala, under the guidance of SSP Sandeep Goel, on the basis of a tip-off, said the DGP. Gupta said Mohan Lal S/o Pawan Kumar R/o Village Uppali was first nabbed with 800 Intoxicating Tablets (Alprasafe 0.5 mg). His investigation led to the arrest of two more persons, identified as Balwinder Kumar S/o Basant Lal R/o Quila Mohalla, Barnala (Om Shiva Medical Hall, Barnala); and Naresh Mittal @ Rinku S/o Prem Chand (Biru Ram Thakur Dass Medical Store, Sadar Bazar, Barnala), with 1700 Intoxicating Tablets (Clovidol 100 SR).

In addition, 1800 Intoxicating Tablets (Clovidol 100 SR), one Innova car and Rs.5 Lakh (Drug Money) were also recovered from the accused u/s 27 of the Evidence Act. Further interrogation of the main accused Naresh Mittal, who was receiving the drugs at his medical store, had unveiled a chain of supply of psychotropic Drugs into Punjab from other states of India, said the DGP, adding that further investigations are likely to unmask many other players in this illegal racket, said the DGP. Acting on the disclosures made by Mittal, the police team traced the chain to one Tayeb Qureshi S/o Babu Qureshi R/o Chakla Street, Sadar Bazar, Mathura. Tayeb was arrested at Mathura with 80,000 Intoxicating Tablets (Clevidol 100 SR). Subsequently,

39,21,040 Intoxicating Tablets (Clevidol 100 SR), Capsules and Injection were recovered from the Godown in Mathura.

Read: Myanmar Soldiers Seize Drugs Worth $27 Million From Illicit Labs

Full details of the seizures:

Intoxicating Tablets:



Clevidol 100 SR 3, 20, 000

Tredol 100 2,10,600

Prozolam 0.5 23,40,000

Ultimacet 28,800

Alko-1 4,80,000

Tarmonil Extra 40,000

Capsules:

Pervorin-SPAS 1,38,000

Simplex+ 1,29,040

Foridol 1,35,000

Parvorin-SPAS 30,000

Pervorin-SPAS 7800

Injection:

Penazon 36,800

Loose Tablets and Capsules: 25,000



Total: 39,21,040

Read: Drug Menace: Maha Minister Blames Nigerians, Courier Services

Read: US Police Raise False Alarm, Link Coronavirus To Meth To Trick Users Into Turning In Drugs