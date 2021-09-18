Four Held With Heroin In JK's Rajouri

Four suspected drug peddlers were arrested along with 85 grams of heroin in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said on Saturday.

They were arrested in two separate incidents during the checking of vehicles in Thanamandi area late on Friday, a police spokesperson said.

Shakeel Ahmad and Sourav Kumar were intercepted when they were travelling in a private car at Manyal. Police seized 43 grams of heroin from their possession.

Vineet Sayal and Parvaiz Ahmad were arrested along with 42 grams of heroin from another vehicle during checking at the same spot.

All four were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation is on, the spokesperson said.

