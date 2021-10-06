Four, including two juveniles, nabbed for stabbing man over monetary dispute in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Four people, including two juveniles, have been nabbed for allegedly stabbing to death a 19-year-old following an argument over Rs 300, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in central Delhi's Anand Parbat area on October 2 when Shailendra Kumar was returning home along with his friend. On the way, he spotted five people, and a juvenile among them called them.

An altercation ensued between Kumar and the five people, during which a juvenile stabbed the victim twice and all of them escaped, a senior police officer said Kumar was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, the officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said one of the accused was arrested on Sunday. Later, three more accused were nabbed, including two juveniles, she said.

During interrogation, the accused was revealed that there was a dispute over Rs 300 between one of them and the victim which had led to arguments over phone earlier, she said.

After stabbing the victim, one of the accused also robbed his mobile phone. Later, they also robbed a mobile phone and Rs 400 from an autorickshaw drive in the Moti Nagar area, the officer said, adding all the items have been recovered from the accused. PTI AMP NSD NSD

