Four men arrested for robbery after encounter in north Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Two men involved in multiple robbery cases were arrested along with their two associates after an encounter in north Delhi’s Wazirabad area, police said on Wednesday.

On February 7, Deepak Bansal and his son Tarun were going from Khari Baoli to Tis Hazari metro station in an e-rickshaw, they said.

Around 7.20 pm, when they reached St Stephens Hospital gate number 5, two people snatched their bag containing Rs 1.5 lakh and opened fire at them. Tarun was hit one of the bullets, police said.

During investigation, the involvement of five people in the crime came to light. Police also found that the same accused were also involved in similar robberies in north district, a senior police officer said.

One of the accused, Atul Sharma, was arrested from Wazirabad area on February 16 and one country-made pistol and two live cartridges were seized from him. He confessed to being involved in the robbery along with his associates, the officer said.

The remaining four were arrested on Tuesday when police received a tip-off that Jitender and Naresh Mandal, who were involved in several robbery cases in Delhi-NCR, would come to Wazirabad along with others in a car, they said.

On the basis of this information, police laid a trap at RCC Nala Road in Wazirabad and saw the suspect vehicle around 10.40 pm, said the senior police officer.

When police personnel tried to intercept the vehicle, the four men who were in the car started running and one of them opened fire, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Police opened retaliatory fire and shot Jitender in the left leg. After a brief exchange of gunfire, the four were apprehended, Kalsi said.

The accused were identified as Jitender Kumar Maurya (26), Rakesh Kumar Maurya (29), and Ravinder (26), all residents of Gonda district in UP, and Naresh Kumar Mandal (27), a resident of Jharkhand, he said.

Two country-made pistols, five live cartridges, one empty cartridge, and one car were seized from their possession.

Jitender was shifted to Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital for treatment, said the officer.

During interrogation, it was revealed that a robbery at Subzi Mandi police station was committed by Mandal, Jitender, Atul and two associates who are absconding, the DCP said.

They also discovered that Mandal had worked as a cashier and store-keeper at a firm in Adarsh Nagar. There, he came to know that huge cash was being carried from Khari Baoli, Chandani Chowk area to other places. During that time, he also came in the contact with Jitender, whose relative was working as a driver at the same firm, police said.

He stole Rs 34 lakh from his owners during COVID-19 pandemic period and he escaped with the money, they said.

Jitender and Mandal, along with their associates, committed armed robberies in Adarsh Nagar, Lahori Gate, Bara Hindu Rao, Wazirabad and Subzi Mandi areas, police said.

Atul is Mandal's school friend and he arranged accommodation for their associates in Delhi-NCR. He also used to recce the market area to identify their next targets, police said. PTI NIT NIT AAR AAR

