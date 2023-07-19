Four New High Court Chief Justices Appointed, Law Minister Tweets Notification

Four judges were on Wednesday elevated as high court chief justices. Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal tweeted that Justice Alok Aradhe of the Karnataka High Court has been elevated as chief justice of the Telangana High Court.

In exercise of power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India, after consultation with Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint the following High Court Judges as Chief Justices of High Courts and transfer of a High Court Judge:- pic.twitter.com/CgHGmXRYPF July 19, 2023

Similarly, Justice Subhasis Talapatra of the Orissa High Court has been made the chief justice in the same high court with effect from September 8 after the incumbent chief justice demits office.

Justice Sunita Agarwal of the Allahabad High Court has been appointed as chief justice of the Gujarat High Court. Justice Ashish J Desai of the Gujarat High Court has been elevated as chief justice of the Kerala High Court.