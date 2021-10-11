Last Updated:

Four Smugglers Held With Morphine Worth Rs 3 Crore

Four suspected smugglers were arrested in Satrikh police station area in Barabanki on Monday and morphine worth Rs 3 crore in international market was recovered from them, police said.

Press Trust Of India

Saddam, Salman, Raj Babu and Abdul Farid were held from Bakki Baba Pul, Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered and further action is being taken, he added.

 

