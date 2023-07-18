Four terrorists Gunned Down In J&K's Poonch Under Operation Trinetra II

The security forces in a joint operation under 'Operation Trinetra II' killed four terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Tuesday, July 18, informed officials of the Indian Army. The operation carried out in the Sindhara area of Poonch was conducted jointly by Army’s Special Forces, Rashtriya Rifles, and the Jammu and Kashmir police along with other forces.

The killed terrorists had planned a major terrorist attack on civilians and security forces in Poonch and Rajouri, they said. Operation ‘Trinetra II’ was launched after five jawans of the Indian Army’s Special Forces attained martyrdom in a terrorist attack in Rajouri on April 20.

"The first engagement between security forces took place at around 11.30 pm yesterday after which drones were deployed along with other night surveillance equipment. At dawn today, the encounter started again with a heavy exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists," Indian Army officials said.

A joint search and cordon operation by the Army and police to track down terrorists hiding in Jammu and Kashmir's border district of Poonch entered the second day on Tuesday, officials said.

'Operation Trinetra II'

Under 'Operation Trinetra II', an intense gunfight took place with the hiding terrorists in Sindarah and Maidana of Surankote tehsil on Monday afternoon. "The operation underway," a defence spokesperson said. Officials said intermittent firing was reported from the besieged area at regular intervals. Reinforcements were rushed immediately after the gunfight broke out, they said. All escape routes have been plugged and a strict vigil was maintained throughout the night as the operation continued, the officials said.

Random searches and surprise checking of vehicles have been intensified across Poonch in view of attempts to push armed terrorists, weapons, and narcotics from across the border. Security forces killed two terrorists and foiled a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control in the Krishna Ghati Sector of the Poonch district on the intervening night of July 16 and 17.