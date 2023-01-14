Fourth Gangster Involved In Killing Of Punjab Police Constable Injured In Encounter

Yuvraj Singh alias Jora, the fourth gangster allegedly involved in the killing of Punjab police constable Kuldeep Singh Bajwa, was injured in an encounter with the Punjab police on Saturday. Two 32 caliber pistols were recovered from the gangster's possession. According to reports, Yuvraj Singh was hiding in a hotel in Pirmuchla near Jirakpur.

The Anti-Gangster Task Force surrounded the hotel on the basis of a tip-off. Police say they first asked Jora to surrender, but when the gangster fired at the cops, they fired in retaliation.

Constable Kuldeep Singh Bajwa’s death

Police constable Kuldeep Singh Bajwa was shot dead in the Phagwara area of Punjab's Kapurthala on January 8, Sunday.

He was killed during cross-fire, while chasing car jackers, while they were trying to escape after looting a car. Three criminals were also injured in the exchange of fire.

Constable Kuldeep Singh Bajwa tried to chase the carjackers after they snatched a car at gunpoint, police say. In the ensuing cross-firing, Bajwa was shot at and later succumbed to injuries.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann announces ex-gratia

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann awarded the deceased cop a certificate of bravery and announced an ex-gratia compensation.

He said, “Salute to martyr Constable Kuldeep Singh Bajwa Belt no. 886/KPT who has made the sacrifice in the line of duty. Punjab Government will make an Ex Gratia grant of Rs 1 crore. Another Rs 1 crore insurance payment will be made by HDFC Bank. We stand with our martyrs and their families.”