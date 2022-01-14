Franco Mulakkal Acquitted: Ex-HC Judge Says Verdict 'miscarriage Of Justice & Intolerable'

Responding sharply to the Kottayam Additional Sessions Court's verdict of acquitting Bishop Franco Mulakkal in the Kerala nun rape case, Former Karnataka HC Judge Justice Michael Francis Saldanha told Republic, 'This is a miscarriage of justice and it's intolerable.' An Additional Sessions Court in Kottayam on Friday acquitted Bishop Franco Mulakkal in the 2018 Kerala nun rape case after 26 months of trial. The Kerala court had found Franco Mulakkal not guilty of raping a nun from the Missionaries of Jesus convent in Kuravilangad.

Former Karnataka HC Judge Justice Michael Francis Saldanha speaks to Republic:

Former Karnataka HC expresses shock over the verdict:

"I am absolutely shocked and horrified because I had the opportunity to look at the case and a good amount of evidence and one of the reasons why I cannot accept this decision is because he had gone to the High Court during the investigation and asked to quash the complaint. The HC had said that there is absolutely no doubt about the evidence and charges, against that he carried the matter to Supreme Court. The High Court has seen the case and in my mind, there was absolutely 0 possibility for him to get acquitted. I think the High Court must intervene in the matter and re-examine the case. This is globally shocking," added Michael Francis Saldanha.

Kerala nun rape case

The survivor had rocked the Catholic Church after she alleged that Franco raped her 13 times during his visits to the convent between 2014 and 2016. The rape case against the Bishop was registered by police in Kottayam district in 2018, while it began in November 2019. The court had concluded the hearing on January 10 and reserved its verdict in the case of the alleged rape of a nun by the controversial bishop. It was an in-camera trial and the media was prohibited from reporting details about the trial, as per Bishop Franco’s counsel’s request.

The nun, in her complaint, had alleged that she was subjected to sexual abuse by Franco, then Bishop of the Jalandhar, diocese of Roman Catholic Church, between 2014 and 2016. The Special Investigation Team which probed the case arrested the Bishop and charged him with wrongful confinement, rape, unnatural sex and criminal intimidation.

