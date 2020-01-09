'Free Kashmir' Poster Spotted In Mysuru During Protests Against Attack On JNU Students

A 'Free Kashmir' poster was spotted in Mysuru during protests on Wednesday evening in the University of Mysore campus. The protests had been called in order to show support for the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), who were attacked by masked people on Sunday evening.

Posters across cities

It has been reported that despite the local administration and police being aware of the incident, no actions has been taken in this regard as of Thursday morning. The protest was initiated by the UoM Researchers Association, Dalit Vidyarthi Okkuta, Bahujan Vidyarthi Sangha, Students' Federation of India, and All India Democratic Students Organisation.

The poster was held up for a few minutes but was not spotted later.

This is the third instance when a 'Free Kashmir' has been spotted in the last four days. A 'Free Kashmir' poster was first spotted in Mumbai on Monday, whilst thousands gathered to protests against police inaction and the attack on JNU students by unidentified masked assailants.

The woman, however, later clarified that she was talking about internet shutdown. After the incident, the Mumbai Police filed an FIR against the woman identified as Mahek Mirza Prabhu. The FIR was filed at the Colaba police station.

As per Republic sources, the FIR has been filed under Section 153B, however, the Police have still not called her for a statement. Mehak Mirza Prabhu posted a video on YouTube where she said that her act was "misinterpreted" and that her message was meant to draw focus on the five-month-long Internet blockade in the region. She also stated she is a native of Maharashtra and not of Kashmir.

"The narrative that has been put out is absolutely misinterpreted... Like anybody else who believes in a democracy, I also joined the protest. People were holding placards about many issues like NRC, CAA, (violence against) JNU students and while I was there I spotted a placard that read 'Free Kashmir'," Mehak Prabhu said.

On Wednesday a 'Kashmir Azad' poster was spotted in at St Stephen's College in New Delhi. The students had decided to show support to the students of JNU.

On Sunday evening, JNU students were attacked by masked goons. Sources told Republic TV that as many as said 50-odd goons entered the campus and went on a rampage, attacking people and vandalising cars. JNU students union president Aishe Ghosh was severely injured. In the video that surfaced right after the attack, she is heard saying:

"I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I have been bleeding. I was brutally beaten up".

