French Envoy Praises Rafale, Says Indian Technicians & Pilots Fully Capable Of Using Them

Ahead of the arrival of India’s first squadron of Rafale fighter jets, the French ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain on Tuesday praised the aircraft as ‘outstanding’, adding that Indian technicians and pilots ‘marvellously’ completed their training in France. The French Envoy further stated that he is very proud that the first batch of Rafale is reaching Indian soil.

“Planes are outstanding, Indian technicians and pilots marvellously completed their training in France. They are totally capable to use these planes at their best”, the French ambassador said while speaking to news agency ANI.

First Set of Rafale to arrive in India soon

The first squadron-comprising five Rafale jets will land at the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) Ambala airbase on Wednesday afternoon. The five Rafale jets left France for India on Monday and will land after completing a distance of nearly 7,000 kilometres. The Rafale jets built by France’s Dassault Aviation and piloted by IAF pilots earlier landed at UAE’s Al Dhafra airbase for a brief stopover before resuming their flight to India. On Tuesday, the IAF also shared images of the jets being refuelled mid-air from a French Air Force tanker before their UAE stopover.

India will receive a total of 36 Rafale fighters from France, as per the Rs 59,000 crore deal signed in September 2016. By early 2021, all 36 Rafales will have arrived in India.

Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed in villages close to the Ambala airbase in view of the aircraft’s scheduled arrival. Gathering of people on roofs and photography during landing has also been strictly prohibited.

