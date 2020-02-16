Fresh CCTV Footage Shows 'masked Men' Entering Jamia Library, Prior To Police Action

Yet another video has been accessed by Republic TV from the CCTV in Jamia Millia Islamia University during the Jamia violence on December 15, prior to the Delhi police and paramilitary forces entered the library. The new video shows students assembled in the library when masked men suddenly enter the library. One of the students is seen addressing the students after which several masked individuals are seen entering the library and then students help to barricade the entrance of the library. One student is seen carrying stones in his hand.

SHOCKING: Jamia coordination committee shares CCTV footage of Central Library from Dec 15

Masked men enter Jamia university

The video also shows a person gesturing the assembled crowd (students and masked men) to move inside away from the door. Several tables are seen to be moved towards the door in an attempt to block the entrance. One of the masked men is also seen telling the crowd to keep silent and move away from the door.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal responds to Jamia's CCTV footage from Dec 15

Police brutality in Jamia University

Jamia co-ordination committee on Saturday shared a video of police officers hitting students in the library of the Jamia Millia Islamia University on 15 December 2019. The video - which is a CCTV footage of the first-floor reading hall in the university, shows police dressed in full riot gear hitting those gathered in the library. While the BJP has claimed that the footage is fake, other political parties have condemned the excessive police action.

While the Jamia University has distanced itself from video, stating that the video has not been released by the university, the Delhi police have taken cognizance and initiated a probe into the incident. Moreover, the police has not dismissed the video as fake but have not filed a separate FIR into the incident. The Centre has stated 'tarnishing of universities will not be tolerated'.

Jamia university claims 'did not release CCTV footage', states 'JCC not an official body'

What happened at Jamia University?

On December 15, the university witnessed violent clashes after students were stopped from marching to the parliament protesting the Citizenship Act. While students stated that police resorted to lathi-charge and tear gas, the police have claimed that they were forced to do so after students refused to stop their march when requested. Police claimed that students broke barricades and indulged in stone-pelting at police personnel, causing injuries to 12 policemen. Over 100 students have been injured with one student losing an eye. Police also claim that some protestors who were vandalising public property had resorted to stone-pelting and had rushed into the university, triggering police entry into the campus.

Delhi Police Crime branch to probe CCTV video released by Jamia Millia University