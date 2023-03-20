Manhunt For Amritpal Singh Enters Day 3: Fresh FIR Against Waris Punjab De Chief

Punjab police have lodged a fresh FIR against Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, who is still on a run for the third consecutive day, under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) of the Arms Act. Sources say that FIR, filed in Jalandhar's Mehatpur police station, mentions the name of Amritpal as the main accused and three other unidentified persons.

It comes after the Punjab police recovered Amritpal's SUV from a village in Jalandhar on Sunday, and found rifles, walkie-talkies, and bullets in the car. The accused persons in the FIR have been charged under sections 279 and 188 of the IPC under Arms Act. According to police officials, till now, 10 people have been arrested and 7 illegal weapons and more than 300 bullets have been seized. A further search operation is underway.

As many as seven close aides of Amritpal Singh, who were arrested earlier by the Punjab police, have also been sent to police custody till March 23. Earlier on Sunday, they were brought to Baba Bakala court in Beas city of Punjab. Sources say the police have seized six .12-bore rifles along with 193 cartridges, a licensed .315-bore rifle and a .32-bore pistol along with 139 and 42 bullets, respectively, issued in the name of the accused.

On the other hand, the Punjab police have arrested 16 more aides of the 'Waris Punjab De' chief from Bhatinda. As the mega crackdown by Punjab police continues on Amritpal Singh and his close aides, over 100 persons have been arrested so far. The Punjab police unit was also seen taking out flag marches across the state to ensure the peace and safety of the people.

Amritpal's legal advisor makes a big claim

When there is no official confirmation from the Punjab police on the arrest of Amritpal, his legal advisor has claimed that he is under police custody. While talking to Republic, he said, "Yes, in my opinion, Amritpal Singh has already been arrested."The legal team of Waris Punjab De chief has also filed a petition in the Haryana and Punjab High Courts.

On being asked about the petition details, Amritpal Singh's legal advisor Imaan Khara stated that he has filed a petition before the court seeking the safety of Amritpal as his life is in danger. According to the latest reports, Amritpal Singh's uncle and driver has also surrendered before the Punjab police last night, claimed SSP Jalandhar Rural, Swarndeep Singh.