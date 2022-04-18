As Republic Media Network continues to bring in exclusive and live updates of the Jahangirpuri violence, a fresh stone pelting incident was reported after a woman was taken into custody concerning the case investigation. As the channel continued to get in-ground reports, visual of bricks thrown from the rooftops was captured as further attempts were made to provoke communal tensions in the region.

Amid heavy deployment of the police force in the area, the incident of stone-pelting continues to take place. After a woman was taken into custody, other women in the lane protested against the move. After the incident was witnessed, RAF and CRF personnel rushed to the spot to take the situation under control. A police officer has also been injured due to the violence.

#BREAKING | First visual of the stone pelter caught on Republic TV's camera. Tune in to watch the #LIVE coverage here - https://t.co/2HiJE4crPF pic.twitter.com/SVxh4hLy2t — Republic (@republic) April 18, 2022

Female constables deployed on the site had to put in more effort to control nearly 50 women who expressed distress over the matter.

The stone-pelting incident was again witnessed on Monday after Sonu’s sister was taken into custody by the Delhi Police. Sonu who is the accused of firing the bullet is now absconding.

Earlier on Sunday, a day after communal clashes broke out in this area in the northwest region of the national capital, Ansar and Aslam, the two main accused in the Jahangirpuri violence case were sent to 1-day police custody by Delhi’s Rohini court, while 12 other accused were remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

Delhi violence

On April 16, a clash broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, leaving police personnel injured. The police informed that stone-pelting was witnessed and some vehicles were also torched

An FIR has been registered under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 353, 332, 323, 427, 436, 307, 120B of the IPC and 27 of the Arms Act dated April 16. As per the latest updates, 14 accused persons have been arrested in connection with the violence that left nine people injured.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana warned of strict action against rioters and said the situation is under control and adequate additional force has been deployed in Jahangirpuri and other sensitive areas.

