After two back-to-back pan-India raids under 'Operation Octopus', the Central government on Tuesday finally banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliate organisations for a period of 5 years. The government has issued a notification stating that the PFI and its affiliate fronts have been declared "unlawful association" with immediate effect under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Over 300 people linked to the radical outfit were arrested in the multi-city raids across the country.

PFI has been under the Central government's radar for years over its alleged involvement in anti-national and terror activities. Here's a look at the timeline of incidences involving PFI members and subsequent actions of the administration that has now led to the ban of the outfit and its affiliates.

Timeline of Actions against PFI

Operation Octopus 2022: In the nationwide crackdown on the PFI, the central agencies carried out two rounds of multi-city raids across the country and arrested over 300 people, dismantling an estimated 60% of the outfit's infrastructure. As a result, the PFI and its affiliate fronts have been banned for five years. The government issued a notification that made some stunning revelations about the radical group on the basis of probe findings and their funding.

"It is necessary to exercise its power under UAPA and declare PFI and its front to be an unlawful association with immediate effect. The Central government hereby directs that this notification will have effect for a period of five years from the date of its publication in the official Gazette", stated the MHA notification.

RSS Worker murdered: In November 2021, an RSS activist Pramuk Sanjith was hacked to death in front of his wife in Kerala’s Palakkad district. The murder was allegedly carried out by the members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political wing of the Islamist organisation Popular Front of India. A total of 10 people including prime accused Muhammad Haroon were arrested in the case, all of them were PFI workers, informed police sources.

I-T Dept cancels PFI's 80G benefits: In June 2021, the Income Tax Department revoked the tax exemption of PFI after it found that its activities were allegedly 'not genuine' as required to be undertaken by a legally notified charitable organisation. As per IT Department's official document, the PFI was applying the benefits to one particular religious community violating section 13(1)(b) of the IT Act, 1961, attracting the provision of section 12AA(4)(a) of the IT Act.

The IT department then took away the tag of the PFI being a charitable institution as defined under section 12A read with section 12AA of the Income Tax Act and also under section 80G under the same law. While section 12A/12AA specifies the scheme of taxation exemption in respect of income of charitable or religious trusts or institutions, section 80G allows income tax deduction to an individual who donates to such a notified charitable or religious institution.

UP STF busts Terror Plot involving PFI members: In February 2021, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) busted a terror plot by arresting two suspects Ansad Badruddin and Feroz Khan, who were found possessing explosives in large quantities along with other documents. Both were residents of Kerala and associated with the radical group PFI. Explosive devices, live battery detonators, pistols, ammunition, and pen drives among others were recovered from those arrested. The arrested accused were planning to target high-level dignitaries of Hindu organisations and were recruiting people in PFI to carry out the attack.

Action against PFI members in Money Laundering case: In February 2021, ED filed a charge sheet against eight people linked to PFI and Campus Front of India (CFI) in connection with the money laundering charges. The agency claimed that they wanted to "incite communal riots and spread terror" in the aftermath of the Hathras gang rape case and were booked under sedition, criminal conspiracy, funding of terror activities, and other offences.

Bengaluru Riots: In December 2020, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested 17 SDPI and PFI party leaders for their involvement in violence at the KG Halli Police Station that took place on August 11. The arrests were made after 43 locations in Bengaluru were raided including 4 offices of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

A mob of more than 1000 people gathered outside the residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy demanding immediate action against his relative Naveen. By the time the situation was brought under control at around 1 am on August 12, three people were killed, nearly 60 police personnel including DCP Bhimashankar Guled were injured and over 300 vehicles were burnt in the violence. More than 340 persons were arrested for arson, stone-pelting, and attacking the police.

Delhi Riots: In March 2020, two PFI members identified as Mohammad Iliyas and Parvez Ahmed were arrested for funding the Delhi riots in the northeast districts. Iliyas was also under the scanner for funding the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest in the Shaheen Bagh area of southeast Delhi. Ahmed was the Delhi President of PFI, while Iliyas was the secretary of the organisation. ED claimed that several bank accounts were used for funding over Rs 120 crore for anti-CAA protests across the country.

(Image: PTI/ANI)