J&K:From Over 8000 Bunkers To Over 6000 In Six Months, Progress Takes A Reverse Gear In UT

In the newly formed Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, mathematicians are left scratching their heads after two press statements issued by the UT administration showed that over two thousand bunkers have vanished, in thin air in a period of six months.

Believe it or not, but it seems that progress has taken a reverse gear in Jammu and Kashmir, as the figures given by the government on the construction of bunkers for border residents suggest the same.

On March 5, 2020, the divisional commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma chaired a meeting with the deputy commissioners of border districts of Jammu, the meeting was aimed to review the progress made on the construction of bunkers for the border residents who bear the brunt of continuous firing from the Pakistani side.

Verma was informed by the Deputy Commissioners concerned that a total of 6581 bunkers have been completed so far across the districts which include 5867 individual bunkers and 714 community bunkers.

“It was informed that 1387 bunkers, including community and individual bunkers, have been completed in district Samba, 974 in district Jammu, 1249 in district Kathua, 2254 in district Rajouri and 717 in district Poonch” the official statement issued after the meeting read.

Now here is the twist, while in the meeting held on March 5, 2020, it was informed that 6581 bunkers were ready, a similar meeting held on October 5 last year was informed that a total of 8641 bunkers were already ready.

“The Deputy Commissioners apprised the Divisional Commissioner about the progress of works on under construction individual and community bunkers in their respective districts. The meeting was informed that 1063 community and individual bunkers have been completed in district Samba, 869 in district Jammu, 1039 in district Kathua, 1238 in district Rajouri and 4431 in district Poonch, while work on the remaining bunkers is under process,” the official statement issued after the October 5, 2019 meeting had stated.

In both the statements, it was said that the divisional commissioner Jammu had directed the deputy commissioners of the border districts to finish the construction work at the earliest.

In 2018, during his two days tour to the bordering areas of Jammu region, the then Union Home Minister had said that the government has approved the construction of 10260 bunkers for the residents of the border areas of Jammu region, since then the construction work is going at full pace.

The Divisional Commissioner Jammu has been personally monitoring the progress on the construction of the bunkers. When contacted Div Com Jammu, Sanjeev Verma told Republic World, “The construction work on the bunkers is going at full pace. The figures that you are mentioning might be because of a clerical error”.

