From Anil Deshmukh's Plea To Verdict On Detention Of Rohingyas, Key Cases On April 8

On April 8, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear Maharashtra government and former State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's plea challenging the Bombay High Court order to allow the CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the allegations made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. Meanwhile, CBI has already begun probing the corruption charges levelled on erstwhile Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Here are some of the other key cases before the apex court:

SC to deliver verdict on plea to stop detention of Rohingyas from J&K

Supreme Court is also scheduled on April 8 to deliver the verdict on a plea to release at least 150 Rohingyas detained in Jammu and Kashmir and to stop their likely deportation to Myanmar. The Apex Court had reserved its verdict on Friday and to restrain the Indian government from deporting them to Myanmar. The government has opposed the plea saying that India cannot be a capital for all illegal migrants of the world. While Prashant Bhushan, representing petitioner Mohammad Salimullah, said that Rohingya in Jammu were in fact ‘refugees’ fleeing persecution in Myanmar, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Centre, submitted that Rohingya are not ‘refugees’, but ‘illegal migrants’.

SC to hear Jairam Ramesh's plea challenging amendments to RTI Act

Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a petition by parliamentarian Jairam Ramesh challenging the amendments made to the Right to Information Act. The petitioner has contended that the RTI Act 2019 which gives power to the government to prescribe tenure, allowances and salary of information commissioners, cripple Central Information Commission's objectivity and independence. The Apex Court had rapped the Centre for failing to file its response for over a year to a petition by Jairam Ramesh challenging the amendments made to the Right to Information Act. Among various amendments, the petition has challenged Section 3(c) of the Amendment Act by which the Centre has “absolute powers” to prescribe the salaries, allowances and terms and conditions of the State information commissioners.

SC to hear plea on Ad hoc appointments of judges over pendency of cases

Supreme Court is also scheduled to hear a petition filed by NGO Lok Prahari seeking ad hoc appointments in the Supreme Court and the High Courts. Supreme Court on Wednesday sought responses from High Courts across the country on the possibility of appointing ad hoc judges to bring pendency under control. The Apex Court on March 25 had said it will lay down guidelines for the appointment of Ad hoc Judges to reduce the pendency of the old case.

Recognising the importance of the issue raised in the petition, the CJI had said, "The pendency has gone out of control. There are Civil Applications pending in North India up to 30 years. There are all kinds of problems High Courts are facing."

SC to hear petition on pollution caused by stubble burning

Supreme Court is also scheduled to hear a petition raising the issue of pollution caused due to stubble burning in neighbouring States. The Apex Court had asked the Centre in January to file an affidavit detailing concrete steps to deal with the menace of stubble burning, which is a major cause of air pollution in the Delhi-national capital region (NCR), especially during the winters. Prior to January, the SC came down heavily on the Centre and said that it is not satisfied with the work done by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the national capital and adjoining areas which has been constituted by the Centre to tackle air pollution.

"We don’t know what your commission is doing. People in Delhi are not satisfied with your work. We are also not satisfied, said the bench, comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

Delhi HC to hear plea seeking compulsory masking during poll campaigns

Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear plea seeking directions to Election Commission and the Centre to ensure that masks are worn mandatorily by all politicians involved in poll campaigns during the ongoing elections in various states and Union Territories. The application was mentioned by advocate Virag Gupta, who appeared for the petitioner, and the court allowed it to be listed for hearing on Thursday. Gupta told the bench that he was mentioning the application for urgent listing as the registry has listed it on April 30 and such a long date would make the reliefs sought in the plea infructuous. The application has been moved by one Vikram Singh who has also sought directions to EC to "create awareness through digital, print and electronic media for compulsory masking and social distancing during assembly elections".

"When all the authorities are unanimous on mandatory masking, it defies logic as to why the rule should not be enforced in election campaigns," the application has said.

Delhi Court to hear bail plea of Deep Sidhu

Tis Hazari court is scheduled to hear Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu's bail Plea on April 8. Sidhu is accused of inciting violence near the Red Fort on Republic Day during the tractor rally by farmers. Police had arrested Sidhu on February 9. Thousands of protesters had clashed with the police during the tractor parade called by farmer unions on January 26 to highlight their demand for repeal of the Centre’s three farm laws. Many of the protesters driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. Some of them even hoisted religious flags on its domes and the flagstaff at the ramparts. Hundreds of Police personnel were severely injured when the tractor rally turned violent with incidents of rioting and vandalism.

