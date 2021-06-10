From Asaram To Sushil Kumar & COVID Compensation To Vaccines: Court Cases On June 11

On June 11, the major courts at Delhi including the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, Patiala house court, and Rohini court will hear an array of important cases. The important set of cases includes a plea of two Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives, a petition on postponing of INI CET Examination, a petition by former Mumbai CP Parambir Singh seeking transfer of a case against him, Sushil Kumar's case in Chhatrasal Stadium, and others. The courts are expected to issue major directives on COVID compensation to the kin of the deceased as well as the vaccination campaign for the second dose, on June 11.

Cases before the Supreme Court on June 11

Petition seeking compensation to the kin of the COVID deceased

The Supreme Court will continue hearing a batch of petitions regarding the compensation for the family members of the ones who died due to COVID-19 and also seek Centre's reply on securing a uniform policy for the distribution.

Pleas of two Lashkar-e-Taiba Operatives

The apex court will continue to hear two pleas of Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives lodged in Jaipur Jail. Reports have also surfaced linking the two operatives to the death of a Pakistani prisoner in Jaipur jail.

Fresh case on postponing plea for INI CET Exam

The court will hear a fresh case involving a petition seeking directions to postpone the INI CET Examination 2021, which is scheduled on June 16 under the orders of the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS).

Induction of Foreign Medical Graduates

The court will continue to hear a petition filed by three associations of foreign medical graduates seeking direct and mandatory involvement of foreign medical graduates in healthcare work to ramp up the ailing healthcare system of the country.

The bail application of 'Self-styled Godman'

The Apex Court will continue to hear the bail application filed by self-styled godman Asaram who was convicted in 2018 in a rape case. The convict has sought interim bail citing his ill-health.

Param Bir Singh's case transfer plea

The court will continue to hear Ex-Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh's petition seeking the transfer of his case to some other state. Singh moved to the Apex Court seeking a probe into an alleged criminal conspiracy to frame him.

Crisis of the migrant laborers

The Supreme Court will continue hearing a suo motu petition filed in regards to the crisis faced by the migrant labourers during the pandemic.

Cases before Delhi High Court

Plea of RJD MP Amarendra Dhari Singh

​​​​​​​The Delhi High Court will hear a plea filed by RJD MP Amarendra Dhari Singh who was recently arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, challenging his remand as granted by the trial court in a fertilizer scam case.

Direction to conduct timely second dose vaccination drive

​​​​​​​The court will hear three separate pleas on Friday from concerned authorities demanding a proper direction to run the second-dose vaccination drive within the recommended time frame after the administration of the first dose.

Postponement of Foreign Medical Graduate Exam Screening Test

​​​​​​​The court will hear a plea from the association of MD Physicians seeking the postponement of the Foreign Medical Graduate Exam Screening Test considering the present COVID scenario.

Cases before Patiala House Court

Torture in Tihar Jail case

​​​​​​​The Patiala House Court will continue to hear the plea filed by terror accused Rashid alleging torture in Tihar Jail.

Cases before Rohini Court

Sushil Kumar's case in Chhatrasal Stadium murder

​​​​​​​Sushil Kumar along with other accused members in the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case will be presented to the Rohini Court on June 11 at the end of their judicial custody.

Image Source- PTI