From Asaram's Bail Appeal To A Para Athlete's Olympics Plea, Big Cases In Courts On Friday

On August 6, different courts in Delhi are scheduled to hear and issue orders in relation to some crucial cases. From rape convict Asaram's bail plea on medical grounds to a plea seeking directions to micro-blogging platform Twitter to comply with new IT rules, here are a few judicial proceedings scheduled for Friday that you must have your eyes on.

Asaram's interim bail plea

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday will continue to hear the interim bail plea filed by the self-styled godman Asaram, seeking interim, bail plea on medical grounds. In his plea filed in the top court, Asaram has sought bail on medical grounds, in a 2018 sexual assault case. On the last date of the hearing, an adjournment was sought as Sr Adv Siddharth Luthra was busy in the Narada Scam Case.

Cases in Delhi High Court on August 6

Para-athlete knocks Delhi HC against his non-selection for Tokyo Olympics 2020

On Friday, the Delhi HC is scheduled to hear a plea filed by 5-time Paralympian (Rifle shooter) Naresh Kumar Sharma, seeking direction to the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) to include his name in the list of elected shooters for Tokyo Paralympic in the R7 event. In his plea, Naresh Kumar has stated that the Selection Committee of PCI of Dr Deepa Malik, Kavinder Choudhary, Deepak Sharma, Shubhash Rana on July 8, 2021, selected the shooters for participation at Tokyo Paralympic.

School fees row

The Delhi High Court, on August 6, will hear the plea filed by the Delhi government against a single judge's decision to allow the private unaided recognised schools to collect annual and development charges from students for the period after the lockdown ended in the National Capital last year.

Plea seeking directions to Twitter to comply with new IT rules

On Friday, the Delhi HC will hear a petition filed by a Twitter user, Amit Acharya, seeking direction to Twitter to comply with the new IT rules. This comes after the IT Ministry had earlier in the affidavit informed the court that the micro-blogging platform has not adhered to the new IT rules even after a buffer of 3 months. It had further said that since Twitter has not complied, it's not entitled to the protective shield under the New IT Rules. To this, the court had earlier granted one more week to Twitter to file a proper affidavit.

Case in Delhi's Rohini Court

On August 6, Friday, the Rohini Court in Delhi will decide on the date for taking cognizance of the charge sheet in the Sagar Rana murder case. Earlier, the Delhi Police Crime Branch had filed its charge sheet in the Sagar Rana Murder Case involving Olympic medalist wrestler Sushil Kumar wherein the wrestler was allegedly thrashed to death following a brawl at the Chhatrasal Stadium.

Image Credit: PTI-Representative Image