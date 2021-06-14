From Asaram's Bail Plea To Italian Marines Case: Cases Before Courts On June 15

On June 15, different courts in Delhi are scheduled to hear and issue orders in relation to some crucial cases. From plea challenging Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) notification seeking applications for citizenship over recently passed Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to hearing Asaram's interim bail application citing his ill-health, in a 2018 sexual assault case, here are few judicial proceedings scheduled for Tuesday that you must have your eye on.

Plea challenging MHA's notification on citizenship

The Indian Muslim League (IUML), a Congress party's ally in Kerala, moved to the Supreme Court of India to challenge the controversial decision formulated by the PM Modi-led government to grant citizenship to persecuted minority refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh envisaged under Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019. In an application filed before the apex court, IUML inculpates the Centre of reneging its assurance to the court where the Centre claimed that staying of the CAA was not necessary as the rules of the CAA had not been framed.

The MHA issued a notification for immediate implementation of the order under the Citizenship Act 1955 and Rules framed under the law in 2009 albeit the rules of CAA, 2019 are yet to be framed.

IUML termed these orders illegal and said that if the Centre's notification was implemented and citizenship was granted to a person basis religion and thereafter if the SC strikes down CAA and rules granting citizenship on the same criterion of religion is declared void, it would be impossible to implement the order.

Cases for hearing in Supreme Court of India

1. Asaram's interim bail plea

Supreme Court Vacation Bench on Tuesday will hear the bail application filed by self-styled godman, Asaram, seeking direction for interim bail citing his ill-health, in a 2018 sexual assault case.

2. Italian Marines Case

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday will hear the Centre's application to close criminal cases against two Italian marines. SC had earlier stated that it will close the case only after the Indian government deposits the compensation amount of ₹10 crores (as received from Italy) with it. The two soldiers, Salvatore Girone and Massimiliano Latorre, were accused of killing two Indian fishermen off the coast of Kerala in 2012, but an international tribunal decided that that duo must be tried in Italy.

3. Plea Challenging MHA notification on citizenship

The Supreme Court will continue to hear the Indian Union Muslim League Petition challenging the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) notification seeking applications for citizenship from non-Muslim refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh in 13 districts.

Cases for hearing in Delhi High Court

4. Asif Iqbal Tanha Bail Plea

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday is likely to pronounce an order on the appeal filed by Delhi riots accused Asif Iqbal Tanha challenging trial court order rejecting his bail plea.

In the Rouse Avenue Court

5. IRCTC Scam Case

The Court will continue hearing on the CBI and ED case in the IRCTC scam involving Lalu Prasad Yadav.

In the Patiala House Court

6. Terror Case Against NSCN Leader

The court will continue hearing on the terror funding case against NSCN(IM) leader Alemla Jamir, alias Mary Shimrang alias Atula Tonger, in a terror funding case. Jamir is a cabinet minister in the National Social Council of Nagaland (Isak Muivah) and the wife of former Naga army chief Phunting Shimrang who is learned to have crossed over to China in 2019 November with two other associates.

(Image Credits: PTI-Representative Image)