From Central Vista-plea To Bail Of Navneet Kalra - Cases Before Delhi Courts On May 12

On May 12, different courts in Delhi are scheduled to hear and issue orders in relation to some crucial cases. From plea seeking halting of construction of the Central Vista in the Delhi High Court to anticipatory bail application filed by Navneet Kalra in the Oxygen Concentrator hoarding Case in the Saket Court, here are few judicial proceedings scheduled for Wednesday that you must have your eye on.

Cases for hearing in the Delhi High Court

1. Plea seeking stay on construction of Central Vista

On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court is going to continue hearing on the plea seeking halting of construction of the Central Vistas. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Jasmeet Singh on Tuesday had ordered to bring on record the affidavit filed on behalf of the Centre and posted the PIL by Anya Malhotra and Sohail Hashmi for consideration on Wednesday.

2. Delhi's COVID-19 situation related Petitions

The court is also slated to continue hearing a batch of petitions related to the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

3. Habeas Corpus plea of kin of person, who mysteriously disappeared from Delhi hospital

Lastly, the court will continue hearing on the habeas corpus plea filed by a woman whose brother who was receiving treatment at RML hospital in Delhi mysteriously disappeared.

Cases for hearing in the Saket Court

1. Bail application of Matrix Cellular CEO Gaurav Khanna

The Saket Court is scheduled to pronounce its order on the bail application filed by Matrix Cellular CEO Gaurav Khanna in the Oxygen Concentrator hoarding case.

2. Application for bail of Navneet Kalra

Besides, the court is also to continue hearing on the anticipatory bail application filed by Navneet Kalra in the Oxygen Concentrator hoarding case.

