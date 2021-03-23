From Coal Mining Scam To Sale Of Electoral Bonds: Crucial Cases Before SC On Mar 24

On March 24, the Supreme Court of India is scheduled to hear and issue orders in relation to some crucial cases. From petition seeking a stay on sale of electoral bonds to the plea moved by A G Perarivalan, a life-term convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case for early release, here are a few important cases that are on the list of the apex court for Wednesday.

Param Bir Singh seeks CBI probe in extortion racket

Former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh moved a petition seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe against Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh whom he has accused of running an 'extortion racket'. The Supreme Court will hear the petition on March 24.

Key accused in illegal coal mining scam files appeal

The apex court on March 24 is going to hear the plea of the appeal filed by key accused Anup Majee and the Mamata Banerjee govt against the Calcutta High Court order, sanctioning CBI probe into the illegal coal mining scam “without the state’s consent”.

SC approached by the convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination

A G Perarivalan, a life-term convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case has moved a plea for an early release, which will be heard by the apex court on March 24.

Plea seeking stay on sale of electoral bonds

On March 24, the Supreme Court is going to hear a plea filed by the NGO Association For Democratic Reform seeking a stay on the sale of electoral bonds ahead of state assembly elections in WB, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and UT Puducherry.

Cases challenging Bombay HC order in relation to quotas to Marathas

A constitution bench of the apex court on March 24, will hear a clutch of cases challenging the Bombay High Court verdict which upheld the grant of quota to Marathas in admissions and government jobs in the state.

SC to take suo moto cognizance in sexual abuse of children

Supreme Court will hear a suo moto cognisance on alleged sexual abuse of children, which was initiated after the Unnao case, on March 24.