From COVID-19 Management To Vaccine Price Reduction; Cases Listed In Delhi HC For June 2

The Delhi High Court is scheduled on Wednesday, June 2 to hear a number of cases including the ongoing hearing of the management of the COVID-19 situation in the national capital. The Delhi HC will continue the hearing petition seeking direction to enact appropriate law and policies to stop child begging and selling of products on signals and traffic junctions.

Juhi Chawla files suit against 5G implementation

Delhi High Court to hear actress Juhi Chawla against the implementation of 5G networks in India citing serious health issues. The actress believed that 5G technology exposes people and animals to RF radiation that is 10 to 100 times greater than it exists today. According to ANI, the Bench of Justice C Harishankar on May 31 refused to hear the matter and transferred it to another bench of the Delhi High Court. The matter will now be heard on June 2 (Wednesday).

Reduction in the price of COVID-19 vaccine

The Delhi High Court earlier adjourned the hearing on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that sought direction from the respondents to reduce the price of anti-coronavirus vaccine for citizens of the country. The bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh deferred the matter after taking note that the Supreme Court of India is already examining a similar matter. The petitioner Rakesh, social activist, through Advocates AK Dubey and Pawan Kumar, stated that earlier the price of vaccine at a private hospital was Rs 250, which was reasonable. It is not easy for most people to pay the increased cost of the anti-Corona vaccine as it raises the expenses of the common people.

Stop child begging at traffic signals

The Delhi High Court of Delhi issued notice to National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), Delhi Government, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), & others on a petition seeking direction to enact appropriate law & policies to stop child begging & selling of products on traffic signals & junctions. The Bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh sought response from all the respondents on public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Piyush Chhabra, a social activist & practising lawyer in Delhi Courts, & slated the matter dor June 2.

COVID-19 management

The Delhi High Court is hearing matters concerning COVID-19 management in the national capital. Amid a huge spike in cases of black fungus across various parts of the country, the Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Centre and Delhi government to establish a policy on the distribution of Amphotericin-B, a drug used for treating Coronavirus patients suffering from the deadly fungal infection. A Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh remarked that the Central leadership has to take the “cruel decision” of excluding a certain age group or class of people till the drug is in shortage, in consultation with experts.

Panacea Biotec

Delhi High Court to continue hearing on the plea of Delhi-based Panacea Biotec seeking to modify a July 2020 order, by which the firm had undertaken not to prosecute further the execution proceedings instituted by them in relation to an arbitral award, running into crores of rupees, passed in its favour and against the Centre.

CBSE board exams

The Delhi High Court has earlier dismissed a plea filed by parents, which was seeking the online conduction of the upcoming CBSE board exams 2021 for students of classes 10 and 12 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country. The court has further said that they will resume the hearing on June 2.

Rohini Court: Wrestler Sushil Kumar

The Delhi Police will invoke multiple sections of the IT Act against wrestler Sushil Kumar who has been arrested in the Sagar Rana Murder case, sources said on Tuesday. The Olympian has been accused of sending threat messages to fellow wrestlers in the Chhatrasal Stadium. Additionally, he has also been accused of destroying evidence, cellphones, and footage pivotal in the murder investigation. H will be presented in front of Rohini Court on June 2.

(Image Credits: PTI)