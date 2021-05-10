From COVID-19 norms Violation To Farmers Protest; Cases In Supreme Court On May 10

The Supreme Court on Monday, May 10, is scheduled to hear the matter of providing essential supplies and services during the COVID-19 pandemic. The apex court will also hear a plea over the removal of protestors from the Delhi border. The Delhi High Court will address the issue of oxygen shortage and AAP MLA's PIL over the ‘nexus’ between politicians and other persons hoarding oxygen cylinders and essential drugs.

SC on COVID essential supplies

Supreme Court will pronounce its judgment over the Suo Motu Cognisance case that involves the distribution of essential supplies and services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Decision on removal of farmers from protest sites

Supreme Court is scheduled on Monday to hear a plea filed by Sanjeev Newar and Swati Goel seeking a direction for removal of protestors at the Delhi border keeping in view the COVID-19 situation.

Violation of COVID protocols

Supreme Court will pronounce its judgement on the PIL filed by Advocate Sanjai Kumar Pathak, seeking directions for strict enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines. The plea is for strict action against all those who had allegedly violated COVID protocols and guidelines during the Assembly elections and Kumbh Mela.

Supreme Court is scheduled on Monday to hear the petition filed by lawyer Vishal Tiwari, seeking directions to the Union of India and other authorities to initiate necessary guidelines and effective steps to adhere to the strict covid-19 guidelines for the ongoing events like elections and Kumbh Mela.

SC's verdict on Fake Vaccines

Supreme Court will pronounce its judgement on Monday over appropriate directions and orders to the concerned authorities for protection from spurious and fake corona vaccines. The petitioner said that the government should have taken precautionary steps as there was a warning by the INTERPOL to all its member Nations.

Delhi HC to hear the case on Oxygen Shortage

Delhi High Court on Monday will provide judgement on the issue of oxygen shortage. The issue has been raised before the High Court by several hospitals in the national capital.

Delhi HC hearing on AAP MLA's plea

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Imran Hussain to appear before Delhi HC in a PIL in which he has alleged ‘nexus’ between politicians and other persons hoarding oxygen cylinders, concentrators and essential drugs in Delhi.

