From COVID Death Certificates To Bail In Delhi Riots Case; Verdicts Delivered On Friday

The Supreme Court and High Court(s) across the country, on September 3, heard trials in proceedings of a handful of crucial cases. From questioning the Union of India's delay in framing directives on the issuance of COVID-19 death certificates within a stipulated time period to granting bail to the five accused in the Delhi Riots case, the judicial system opined on and passed significant decrees in key legal proceedings.

Additionally, the Bombay High Court heard a plea filed by a book publisher's association to include the sale of books as an essential service under the provisions of the Essential Service and Maintenance Act. Meanwhile, a minor girl 'missing' from Uttar Pradesh since July 8 was recovered from Kolkata, to which the Supreme Court commented, "This is certainly a reflection of the state of Uttar Pradesh Police."

Here's a summary of observation and advancement on different matters before the Supreme Court and High Courts across India:

'By the time you (Centre) frame the guidelines, 3rd phase (COVID 3rd wave) will also be over': SC on COVID death certificates case

The Supreme Court on September 3 stated its displeasure over the delay in formulating guidelines for issuance of death certificates to the families of those who died of COVID-19 and directed the Centre to file a compliance report by September 11. Further, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, assured the court that everything is under consideration.

"We passed the order a long time back. We have already extended the time once. By the time you frame the guidelines, the third phase will also be over", a Division Bench comprising Justices M R Shah and Aniruddha Bose observed.

The petition has been filed by Advocated Gaurav Kumar Bansal, who submitted that under the pretext of consideration things should not be delayed as the top court has granted a four-week extension to the Centre on August 16 to formulate guidelines for ex-gratia compensation which is now seeking a further delay. The Bench said it was up to the Centre to take a decision on compensation within the stipulated period and today it was adjourning the matter only for compliance with other directions.

"Put up on September 13 as Solicitor General seeks time to enable Union Of India to comply with earlier order and place on record compliance report of other directions issued by this court on June 30, 2021. Compliance report to be filed with the registry on or before September 11," the bench said.

Pertinently, vide a June 30 order, the apex court had directed the National Disaster Management Authority to recommend within six weeks appropriate guidelines for ex-gratia assistance on account of loss of life to the family members of persons who died due to COVID-19. It had also directed the Centre to take appropriate steps on recommendations of the Finance Commission on providing insurance cover for deaths caused by SARS-COV-2.

Supreme Court says 'Certainly a reflection of the Uttar Pradesh Police' in a plea filed by mother of missing minor

The Supreme Court stated that a 13-year-old girl who was abducted from Gorakhpur and was untraceable for 2 months has been traced by Delhi Police on September 2 from Kolkata and the abductor has been arrested. Upon failing to trace the girl held kidnapped for over two months, the top court had asked UP Police to hand over the investigation records to Delhi Police. The Delhi Police Commissioner was asked to look into the matter and oversee the investigation.

A Bench comprising Justices Khanwilkar, Hrishikesh Roy and CT Ravikumar was informed by the counsel appearing for the Delhi Police, Additional Solicitor General R S Suri, that after UP Police handed over the case materials to Delhi Police on September 2, the latter went to Kolkata and traced both the minor girl and her abductor. He told the Bench that a team was constituted which went to Kolkata, arrested the man and recovered the girl.

“This is certainly a reflection of the state of Uttar Pradesh Police. The state could not do it for two months and wanted a two-week further time, without realising the seriousness of the matter and the urgency involved," the top court commented.

The Bench had observed that it was "a very sensitive matter" and every minute was “precious”. The mother, who works as a domestic help in Delhi, claimed in her petition that the daughter had been held kidnapped from Gorakhpur by a man when her family members had gone to attend a marriage ceremony. In her petition, the girl’s mother sought directions for investigating the disappearance and kidnapping of her ward and take appropriate action against those who may be found involved in this.

Delhi High Court grants bail to five accused in Delhi Riots case

​​​​​​​In a significant order by the High Court of Delhi on September 3, Justice Subramonium Prasad granted bail to people accused in First Information Reports (FIRs) related to the murder of Head Constable Ratan Lal and causing head injuries to a DCP during the North-East Delhi riots that shook the country in February 2020. Those granted bails include the accused namely Mohd Arif, Shadab Ahmad, Furkan, Survaleen and Tabassum. The five named in the Delhi Riots case have been granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 35,000 each with one surety and directed to not leave the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi without prior permission of the court.

It is imperative to note the Delhi HC, while granting bail, said, "It is the Constitutional duty of the Court to ensure that there is no arbitrary deprivation of personal liberty in the face of excess of State power." Bail is the rule and jail is the exception, and Courts must exercise their jurisdiction to uphold pillars of personal liberty, subject to rightful regulation of the same under valid statutory provisions.

Further, the court also said, "the court is of the opinion that the petitioners cannot be made to languish behind bars for a longer period of time and that the veracity of allegations levelled against them can be tested during the trial." While the prosecution counsel argued that the accused share stage with other protestors and instigate the demonstrators against UOI, which led to the death of more than 50 innocent civilians in northeast Delhi, the Advocate for the defence said the accused had been falsely implicated in the case at hand. The court's pronouncement refers to clashes where hundreds were injured in violence between units supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Delhi in February 2020.

Delhi Court hearing Umar Khalid's bail plea

​​​​​​​Seeking bail in the Delhi riots matter involving charges under UAPA, JNU student and activist Umar Khalid's lawyer argued before the court that the charge sheet filed by Delhi Police reads like a script of Amazon Prime original release 'Family Man'. He indicated that the document formulated by Delhi Police sustained no evidence to support allegations. Arguing that statements recorded in Police' charge sheet are inconsistent in meeting the test under UAPA, defence counsel submitted that three people meeting and going inside and the office is not a 'conspiracy'. He further told the court that the charge sheet imposed a communal colour to paint a picture in the public's mind that CAA protests were led only by a particular community and the protests were communal. It is reflective of the 'fertile imagination' of the investigating officer, Umar Khalid's counsel- Senior Advocate Trideep Pais said. The matter has been adjourned to Monday, September 6.

Bombay High Court says right to life not complete without books; include in 'essential service' to deal with 'anxiety amid lockdown'

​​​​​​​A Division Bench of Justices KK Tated and PK Chavan issued notice on a book publisher association's plea to include the sale of books as an essential service under the provisions of the Essential Service and Maintenance Act. The petition said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a shutdown of major businesses, except those which were essential, and since books were not considered essential, the publishing industry incurred heavy losses during a nationwide lockdown. The petition highlights that although Articles 19 and 21 have never been interpreted collectively to consider books as an essential commodity, several judgements have considered the facility of reading and writing as part of the right to life.

"Books provide food for thought. As we consider food an essential element, it is time to consider books which also provides food for thought as essential service," the plea read.

Kerala High Court notes frequent attacks on elephants in Malayatoor Forest areas

A Division Bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly, on September 3, admitted a Public Interest Litigation filed by Vettampara Pourasamithy alleging frequent elephant attacks in Malayatoor Forest areas. The Kerala HC issued directions to the Forest Department to file a statement and produce documents on action taken in this regard.

"This is a serious situation, immediate action had to be taken," said the court.

The PIL seeks directions to make trenches or fencing to prevent the trespass of elephants in the revenue property. The plea submitted that due to lack of boundary fencing and trenches as well as the complete failure of electric fencing around the Malayatoor Forest area adversely affects the lives of residents of these areas in the Ernakulam District. The Kerala HC was informed that over the months, several astray elephants from the forest have entered human settlement zones and demolished crops and structures. The PIL highlighted that people in the area, particularly women and children are frightened to step out after sunsets when it is dark.

Image Credit: PTI