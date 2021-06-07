From COVID Orphans Suo Moto Case To Asaram Bapu's Bail Plea, Key Hearings On June 8

On June 8, the courts across Delhi are scheduled to hear and issue orders in relation to some crucial cases. From the suo moto case relating to COVID-19 orphans and the bail application of Asaram Bapu in the Supreme Court to Sushil Kumar's applications for a high protein diet and a separate cell, here are some of the crucial cases that are on the list of the Delhi courts on Tuesday.

In the Supreme Court

Suo-moto case relating to COVID-19 orphans

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will pass an interim order in connection with the matter of the Suo Motu Cognisance (SMC) case involving children orphaned in COVID-19. In the past hearing, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights(NCPCR) informed that the COVID-19 pandemic has orphaned 1742 children, and 7464 children have lost at least one parent during the pandemic, and 9346, including 140 abandoned children are in need of care and protection.

Bail application of Asaram

The Supreme Court is also slated to hear the bail application filed by self-styled godman, Asharam, seeking direction for interim bail citing his ill-health, in a 2018 sexual assault case.

In the Rohini Court

Applications of wrestler Sushil Kumar

The Delhi Court is scheduled to hear the fresh application moved by wrestler Sushil Kumar seeking a high protein diet. It also is scheduled to hear another application of Kumar seeking a separate cell, citing threat to life. Kumar is presently serving judicial custody of 9 days in the murder case of a 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Rana following a brawl at the Chhatrasal Stadium, and as per reports, the jail administration is not happy with Sushil Kumar's conduct.

