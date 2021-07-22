From Delhi Riots To AGR Dues And Amaravati Land Scam; Cases Listed In SC For July 22

The Supreme Court of India and the Delhi High Court are scheduled to hear a number of important cases on Thursday, July 22 including the hearing of pleas challenging the new IT Rules, WhatsApp Privacy Policy, Amaravati land scam, and Delhi's liquor policy.

AGR dues judgment

The Supreme Court will decide tomorrow if telecommunication firms can seek "rectification" of Adjusted Gross Revenue demand by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). The court will decide on pleas filed by Voda-Idea, Airtel, Tata Teleservices to get "arithmetic errors" corrected in AGR demand. An amount of over Rs. 1 lakh crore is at stake.

Pleas challenging bail orders to Delhi riots accused

The apex court is scheduled to hear the appeals filed by the Delhi Police challenging the High Court order granting bail to Delhi riots accused students Asif Iqbal Tanha, Devangana Kalita, and Natasha Narwal. The Supreme Court had on the last date of hearing issued notice to the three accused persons seeking their response over the appeal filed by the Delhi Police. The court had also said that the order shall not be used as a precedent by any parties or any court.

Amaravati Land Scam

The Supreme Court will hear the plea of the Andhra Pradesh government challenging the high court order which stayed SIT probe into alleged irregularities in the land deals in Amaravati during the previous TDP Regime.

A bench of Justices Vineet Saran and Dinesh Maheshwari did not agree with the state government’s submission that the matter is remanded back to the high court as investigation in the case has almost been stalled. During the hearing, senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for the state, said the writ petition filed before the high court is an outcome of "regime revenge".

Delhi High Court hearings

Plea challenging New IT Rules 2021

The Delhi High Court will hear a fresh petition filed by lawyer Uday Bedi challenging the vires of the New IT Rules 2021 guidelines and the new guidelines for the social media intermediaries. Similar petitions have already been filed in the High Court by news websites like The Wire, Quint etc, and also certain social media platforms.

Plea seeking direction for rationale document with results

The Court will hear plea seeking direction to all the schools affiliated by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board to publish the rationale document for devised criteria for the assessment of students of Class 10.

Plea challenging Delhi's new Liquor Policy

The Court will hear a fresh petition by the Delhi Liquor Traders Association's plea challenging the new Liquor Policy of the Delhi government. The HC had earlier issued notice on various pleas having the same prayers.

Para-athletes' plea against non-selection for Tokyo Olympics

Five-time Paralympian (Rifle Shooter) Naresh Kumar Sharma knocked on the doors of Delhi HC seeks direction from the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) to include his name in the list of Selected Shooter for Tokyo Paralympics in the R7 event.

The plea states that members of the Selection Committee of PCI of Dr Deepa Malik, President PCI, Mr Kavinder Choudhary, Vice president PCI, Mr. Deepak Sharma, and Mr Subhash Rana on 08.07.2021 selected the shooters for participation at 2020.

Pleas challenging WhatsApp privacy policy

The court will continue hearing on two petitions challenging the new privacy policy of messaging giant Whatsapp. The Centre, in its affidavit, told Delhi High Court that WhatsApp is indulging in anti-users practices by obtaining "trick consent" from the users for its updated privacy policy. It is submitted that millions of WhatsApp existing users, those who have not accepted the updated 2021 privacy policy.

Centre has submitted before Delhi HC that WhatsApp has unleashed its digital prowess to the unsuspecting existing users and would like to force them to accept the updated 2021 privacy policy by flashing such notifications at regular intervals and the game plan is very clear, i.e., to transfer the entire existing user base committed to updated 2021 privacy policy before the Personal Data Protection (PDP) Bill becomes the law.