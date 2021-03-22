From Loan Moratorium Verdict To Plea On Board For OTT: Important Cases Before SC On Mar 23

The Supreme Court of India on March 23 is scheduled to hear and issue orders in relation to some crucial cases. From verdict in the loan moratorium case to hearing of the plea moved by A G Perarivalan, a life-term convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case for early release, here are a few important cases that are on the list of the apex court for Tuesday.

Param Bir Singh moves SC against Anil Deshmukh

Senior advocate and Former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi will appear for former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh and is likely to mention plea for urgent hearing, seeking CBI probe against Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh over corruption charges on March 23.

Plea for board for monitoring OTT platforms in SC

On March 23, a plea seeking proper board or any other institution for monitoring and management of the content of the OTT or digital platforms will be heard by the apex court.

Loan moratorium: SC set to pronounce verdict

In the Loan Moratorium case, which pertains to the charging of interest by banks on EMIs, which have not been paid by borrowers after availing of the loan moratorium scheme of RBI from March 1 to August 31, the Supreme Court will pronounce the verdict on Tuesday.

BJP leaders approach SC for compensation for rape accused

BJP leader Kapil Mishra and Ashwini Upadhyay have approached the Supreme Court with a plea for compensation for a rape accused, Vishnu Tiwari who was acquitted by the Allahabad High Court, after spending 20 years in prison. In the plea, the BJP leaders have also sought guidelines and mechanism to take strict action and to prosecute fake complainants and framework to guidelines to pay adequate compensation to victims of wrongful prosecution. The plea will be heard on March 23 by the Court.

Convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination approaches SC

A G Perarivalan, a life-term convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case has moved a plea for an early release. The plea will be heard on March 23 by the apex court.

Bhima-Koregaon violence: Gautam Navlakha seeks default bail

On March 23, the Court is scheduled to hear a petition filed by Gautam Navlakha seeking default bail in a case pertaining to the Bhima-Koregaon violence being probed by NIA. In the last hearing, the Court had issued a notice to NIA.