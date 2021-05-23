From Migrant Crisis To PIL Over Financial Stress On Borrowers; Cases In SC On May 24

On May 24, the supreme court is scheduled to hear and issue orders in relation to come crucial. From migrant crisis sou motu filed by activists Harsh Mander, Anjali Bharadwaj and Jagdeep Chhokar to hearing a PIL filed by lawyer Vishal Tiwari, seeking a direction to the Union of India (UOI) to take the effective and medical measure. Here are few judicial proceedings scheduled for Tuesday that you must have your eye on.

Migrant crisis sou motu

Activists Harsh Mander, Anjali Bharadwaj and Jagdeep Chhokar have moved an urgent application before the Supreme (SC) seeking directions to ensure the migrant and stranded labourers are not deprived of ration and food security and are able to travel back to their homes at nominal cost. The apex court is scheduled to hear this sou motu on Monday.

PIL on ex gratia to kin of those who succumbed to COVID-19

The Supreme Court on May 24 will hear a petition filed by lawyers, Reepak Kansal and Gaurav Kumar Bansal seeking direction to the authorities concerned to provide ex gratia monetary compensation of Rs 4 lakhs (as notified in the financial aid) to the family members of the deceased who have succumbed to the Covid-19 pandemic, as per MHA letter in view of Section 12 of The Disaster Management Act, 2005.

PIL on financial stress on borrowers

On Monday, the Supreme Court (SC) will hear a PIL filed by a lawyer, Vishal Tiwari, seeking a direction to the Union o India (UOI) to take effective and remedial measures to redress and overcome the financial stress and hardship faced by the borrowers of the country during the second wave of the pandemic and lockdown.

(Image: PTI-Representative)