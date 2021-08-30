From Oath Taking Of 9 New SC Judges To Asaram Bail Plea; Keys Events In Courts On Aug 31

The Supreme Court of India will be hearing a batch of important pleas besides welcoming nine new judges to the apex court on August 31. On the same day, the Delhi High Court and the Patiala House Court will also be hearing a set of important petitions, including those related to the Delhi riots case and the Delhi Cantt rape and murder case.

Here's a look at the events in the top courts on August 31

CJI Ramana to administer oath to 9 newly elevated judges

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana will administer the Oath of Office to the nine Judge Designates at 10.30 am on Tuesday, at a ceremony to be held in the auditorium of the Supreme Court's Additional Building Complex.

SC to hear the Supertech case

The Supreme Court will tomorrow pass the judgement in the case involving Supertech Emerald Court Owners Resident Welfare Association (RWA) against the real estate company, Supertech Ltd.

SC to hear Asaram's bail plea

The Supreme Court will tomorrow hear the bail application filed by rape convict Asaram, seeking direction for immediate interim bail, citing his ill-health, currently undergoing life imprisonment in a sexual assault case.

Asaram is in Jodhpur, serving jail term since 2013 after a minor girl lodged a case of rape against him. He was convicted by a Jodhpur court in 2018. The court had sentenced the self-styled godman, Asaram, to life imprisonment in the sexual assault case.

On one of the last hearings on the case, the top court had asked the Rajasthan government to file a report on Asaram's plea to shift him to an Ayurvedic Centre for better treatment.

SC to hear plea for rights of physically challenged

The Supreme Court will tomorrow hear the PIL filed by Javed Abidi Foundation, seeking appropriate directions and or orders for ensuring the rights of physically challenged people.

In the High court of Delhi

Hearing on news websites challenging Centre's IT rules

The Court will continue hearing on the petitions filed by various news media portals challenging the vires of the New IT Rules 2021. The vacation bench, on the last date of hearing, refused to grant any stay on the communications sent by the Ministry warning of coercive action against them for non-compliance with the New IT Rules.

Plea for timely payment of public prosecutors

The Court will continue to hear the plea of a lawyer seeking direction to the Centre and Delhi Government to speed up the process to clear all the pending old bills of their respective panel counsels.

Ple seeking display of manufacturer's origin on e-Commerce sites

The court will continue hearing on the plea seeking directions to the Centre to ensure that the name of the manufacturing country is displayed on products being sold on e-commerce sites.

The HC had earlier directed the Centre to verify and inform the court whether major e-commerce players such as Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal were displaying the ‘country of origin’ for products being listed on their websites.

Plea seeking to stop begging amid COVID-19 pandemic

The court will continue hearing pleas seeking direction to temporarily restrain beggars and vagabonds from begging at traffic junctions and in markets to avoid spreading Covid-19 and rehabilitating them.

Plea challenging the fact-finding report on Delhi riots

The court will continue hearing on the petition challenging the report of a fact-finding committee constituted by the Delhi Minorities Commission in relation to February 2020 North East Delhi violence.

In the Patiala House court

Jammu & Kashmir terror funding case

The court will continue hearing the arguments on the charge against Hizbul chief Syed Salahuddin and others in cases relating to terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir.

It is alleged in the FIR that Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), one of the most active terrorist outfits in Jammu and Kashmir, for carrying out terrorist activities in India has been regularly receiving funds originating from the neighbouring country.

The prescribed terrorist organization is led by its self-styled Commander Syed Salahuddin, from Rawalpindi, Pakistan. The funds so collected are given to active terrorists, families of killed terrorists in J&K of HM outfit.

Delhi Cantt rape and murder case

A Special POCSO Court is likely to take cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police in the rape and murder case of a 9-year-old in the national capital's Delhi Cantt area.

Sources say clinching evidence against the priest has been found & the priest used to take massage from the girl. Sources further reveal that the charge sheet claims that no short circuit took place in the water cooler.

Apart from IPC Sections, police have also charged the accused persons under sec. 6 of #POCSO Act & sec. 3 of SC/ST Act.