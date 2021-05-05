From Oxygen Crisis & WB Coal Scam To Azam Khan Bail Plea: Cases In Supreme Court On May 6

The Supreme Court on Thursday, May 6, is scheduled to hear the matter of providing Oxygen to various hospitals in Delhi. The Central Government has to apprise the Supreme Court as to how it will provide Oxygen to the Delhi hospitals. The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a petition filed by the Central government against the show-cause notice issued by the Delhi High Court for contempt action for failing to supply 700 MT of oxygen per day to the national capital in terms of the Court orders.

SC to pronounce verdict in Election Commission vs Madras High Court case

Supreme Court will pronounce its judgment in an appeal against the Madras High Court observation & remarks which stated that ECI was singularly responsible for the surge in COVID-19 infections and that the officers of ECI be booked for murder charges. The ECI had moved the Apex Court against the Madras High Court remarks. The poll body has stated that the Madras High Court being an independent constitutional authority should have refrained from making serious allegations of murder on another independent constitutional authority without any basis, which has ultimately dented both the institutions.

West Bengal coal mining scam

Supreme Court is scheduled on Thursday to hear a plea challenging the Calcutta HC's order which allowed the CBI to investigate a case of alleged illegal mining and transportation of coal in West Bengal, without the state's consent. The key accused in the case - Anup Majee and Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal Government - have moved the Supreme Court against the Calcutta HC's order. Wife of Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of CM Mamata Banerjee, is also being probed in the scam and has been served a notice.

Bail plea of SP leader Azam Khan

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's bail plea along with his son Abdullah Azam Khan's bail plea. The duo had been arrested in forgery cases lodged against them for allegedly manipulating the birthdate mentioned in a PAN card so as to allow Abdullah Khan to contest in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh elections.

Delhi HC to hear case on COVID-19 crisis in Delhi

Delhi HC on Thursday will resume hearing over the COVID-19 crisis in the national capital. The issue of oxygen shortage, which has become contentious in the past few days, has been raised before the High Court by several hospitals. The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to the Centre over the hearing on alleged mismanagement of the COVID-19 crisis in the national capital. Issuing the notice, the High Court has asked the Centre to explain why contempt action shouldn't be initiated against it for non-compliance with the HC's orders over the supply of medical oxygen to Delhi.