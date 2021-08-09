From Para Athlete's Plea To PIL Seeking SIT In Pegasus Case, Cases In Courts On Tuesday

On August 9, different courts in Delhi are scheduled to hear and issue orders in relation to some crucial cases. From plea seeking SIT probe in the alleged Pegasus snoopgate to coal mining case involving Anup Majee, here are a few judicial proceedings scheduled for Tuesday that you must have your eyes on.

Cases in Supreme Court (SC) on August 9

Plea seeking SIT probe in Pegasus snoopgate

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday will continue hearing on the petition filed by senior journalist N Ram and others seeking a court-monitored probe in the alleged Pegasus snoopgate. On the previous hearing, the top court had said that it would only proceed in the matter after hearing the central government's stand on the same.

Coal mining case involving Anup Majee

The top court on August 9 will hear the appeal filed by the coal mining case key accused, Anup Majee. The SC will also hear West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee against the Calcutta High Court (HC) order of sanctioning CBI probe into the illegal coal mining scam without the state's consent.

Cases in Delhi High Court (HC) on August 9

Robert Vadra tax matter

Robert Vadra, who is the son-in-law of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and husband of Priyanka Gandhi, has sought to declare 2018 and 2019 as notices as illegal and unconstitutional. He had also said the show cause notice issued to him by the IT Department on May 7, 17 and 22 this year was violative of Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Indian Constitution.

On the last date of hearing, the High Court fixed a time frame of three weeks for the bizman to respond to the notices sent to him by the Income Tax Department in probe relating to the alleged violations under the Black Money Act.

Plea seeking directions to Twitter to comply with new IT rules

The Delhi HC on Tuesday will continue hearing on the petition filed by a Twitter user, Amit Acharya, seeking directions to Twitter to comply with the new IT Rules. On the previous date of hearing, Twitter had told the court that it has made permanent appointments on the posts of Grievance Officer, Nodal Officer etc as per the New IT Rules.

Para badminton plater knocks Delhi HC to go to Tokyo Olympics

The Delhi HC on Tuesday will hear a plea of para-badminton player seeks direction to authorities concerned to allow the petitioner to participate in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in the badminton competition of mixed doubles.

(Image: PTI-Representative)