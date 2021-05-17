From Param Bir Singh's PIL To Plea On COVID Management - Cases Before Courts On May 18

On May 18, different courts in Delhi are scheduled to hear and issue orders in relation to some crucial cases. From plea seeking a probe into an alleged "criminal conspiracy" to frame Param Bir Singh in Supreme Court to hearing PIL seeking direction to ensure that all pathological tests pertaining to COVID-19 must be conducted by NABL accredited ICMR approved and registered pathological labs in the Delhi High Court, here are few judicial proceedings scheduled for Tuesday that you must have your eye on.

Ex-Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh moves Supreme Court

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has moved the Supreme Court again, seeking a probe into an alleged 'criminal conspiracy to frame him'. The former Mumbai police commissioner has said that what is happening in Maharashtra is nothing but a witch-hunt against him.

Param Bir Singh has prayed that all the enquiries against him be transferred to another state. In his petition to the Supreme Court, he has alleged that there is a threat of hosting multiple enquired against him unless he withdraws the complaints against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh. He has challenged two orders passed by Maharashtra on April 1 and April 20 for preliminary enquiry by the DGP into a suspected violation of Services Rules and an enquiry into allegations made by a police inspector against him.

Cases for hearing in Delhi HC

1. Ex-gratia for deceased judicial members' family

The Delhi High Court (HC) on Tuesday will hear the PIL seeking ex-gratia relief to kin of deceased judicial members and court staff.

2. Illegal path labs

The Delhi HC on May 12 will continue hearing a plea seeking direction to ensure that all pathological tests pertaining to COVID-19 must be conducted by NABL accredited, ICMR approved and registered pathological labs.

3. De-congestion of Delhi prisons amidst COVID-19

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday will hear a batch of PILs seeking direction for release of Under Trial Prisoners on interim bail or Special Parole in the wale of prevalent COVID-19 situation in the National Capital Territory.

4. COVID-19 management

The Delhi HC will continue hearing a batch of petitions regarding the management of the COVID-19 pandemic in the National Capital.

5. Toolkit Case: Disha Ravi media leaks

The Delhi HC on Tuesday will continue to hear climate activist Disha Ravi's plea against the three media houses that sought to restrain these channels from publishing "visceral content" and alleged that she was being subjected to a prejudiced "media trial".

6. COVID vaccine supply to Delhi

The Delhi HC on May 18 will hear a PIL seeking direction to Centre and suppliers of COVID-19 vaccine supply to Delhi as the state of NCT does not have vaccine doses to cater to the population.

