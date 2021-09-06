From Pegasus Snoopgate to Azam Khan Bail Plea, Key Cases In SC & Delhi HC On September 7

The Supreme Court of India and the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, September 7, are set to hear a handful of key and relevant matters. The apex court will continue to hear the plea seeking Special Investigation Team (SIT) led probe in the Pegasus snoop gate case. Apart from the Pegasus, the Supreme Court of India will also hear the bail plea of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in the forgery case.

In the Supreme Court of India

Pegasus Snoopgate

The Supreme Court of India to continue hearing on the petition filed by senior journalist N Ram and others seeking a court-monitored probe in the Pegasus Snoopgate row. On the last date of hearing, the court had said it would only proceed in the matter after hearing the stand of the Central Government.

Plea of 40 death row convicts

The Supreme Court of India will hear the review of the death sentence filed by the convict, Mohd Ashfaq, sentenced to death for his involvement in the Red Fort attack case.

Plea against granting time to comply with new FCRA laws

The Supreme Court will hear a petition seeking direction to the Centre not to give more time to NGOs to implement amended FCRA rules.

Azam Khan bail plea

The Supreme Court will hear the bail plea of Samajwadi Party leader, Mohammad Azam Khan and his son, Abdullah Azam Khan, in forgery cases registered against them for allegedly manipulating the birthdate mentioned in a PAN card so as to allow Abdullah Khan to contest in 2017 State Assembly elections.

In the High Court of Delhi

Afghan nationals protest

The Delhi High Court will continue hearing on the plea against the Afghan Nationals protesting outside the UNHCR office in the National capital.

Plea for safe haven for beggars amid COVID-19

The Court will continue to hear a plea seeking directions to provide food, shelter, and financial help to the beggars, homeless, slum dwellers across Delhi with immediate effect, as denial of this right by State if contrary to Articles 14,19 and 21 of the Constitution.

Illegal path labs

The Delhi High Court will continue hearing plea seeking direction to ensure that all pathological tests pertaining to COVID-19 must be conducted by NABL accredited, ICMR approved and registered pathological labs.

2G Spectrum scam case

The Delhi High Court continue to hear CBI and ED appeal against the acquittal of former telecom minister A Raja and others in the 2G spectrum allocation scam case.

In the Patiala House Court

Delhi Cantt rape & murder case

The Court is likely to take cognisance on the fresh charge sheet filed by Delhi Police in the Delhi Cantt Rape Case.

In Karkardooma Court

Shifa Ur Rahman bail in Delhi riots case

The court will continue hearing on the petition filed by Jamia Alumni Association (AAJMI) President Shifa Ur Rahman in a case relating to the riots and violence that were unleashed in the national capital in February last year.

