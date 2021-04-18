From Plea On COVID-19 Vaccine For All To Italian Marines: Key Cases Before SC On April 19

On April 19, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear and issue orders in relation to some crucial cases. From a couple of pleas demanding COVID-19 vaccination for all above the age of 18 years to the government’s plea to close criminal proceedings pending in India against two Italian marines, here are some of the crucial cases that are on the list of the apex court for Monday.

1. Pleas for COVID-19 vaccination for all aged 18 and above

On Monday, the Supreme Court is slated to hear two pleas ensuring Covid-19 vaccination for all above the age of 18 years. The first petitioner, Advocate Rashmi Singh has argued that widespread vaccination of all young and working population is essential to arrest the deadly upsurge of the coronavirus in its second wave while the second petitioner Tehseen Poonawalla, characterizing the extension of vaccination facilities to "prioritized age groups" above 45 years of age as arbitrary and violative of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

2. Petition related to appointment of CBI & ED directors

The Court will hear a petition seeking the appointment of a regular CBI & ED Director through the high-power selection committee of the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice of India and the Leader of the Opposition.

"The government has failed to appoint the Director of the CBI as per Section 4A of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act of 1946 on the expiry of the term of the last incumbent, Rishi Kumar Shukla, on February 7, 2020," the petition read. The petition further pointed out that instead of a regular appointment to the top CBI post, the government-appointed Praveen Sinha on February 3 as an “interim/acting CBI Director".

3. Plea related to clearance of Delhi-Noida road

A plea filed by a woman resident of Noida Monicca Agarwal seeking direction to ensure that the road between Noida to Delhi is kept clear so that the passage from one place to another is not affected, will also be heard by the Supreme Court. The petitioner in her plea has alleged that her travel to Delhi is taking two hours instead of the normal 20 minutes. On the last hearing, the Court reiterated that public roads cannot be blocked in protest and there should be a free flow of traffic on roads.

4. Government's plea to close proceedings against Italian marines

The Court is also set to hear the government’s plea to close criminal proceedings pending in India against two Italian marines accused of killing two fishermen off the coast of Kerala in 2012.On the last date of hearing it was decided before the apex court that the case against two Italian marines will be closed only after Italy's Government deposits Rs 10 crore in its account.

5. Plea of PDP leader accused in 2008 Bengaluru blast

A plea of PDP leader Abdul Nazeer Mudany, an accused in the 2008 Bengaluru blast will come up before the Supreme Court. He has requested the court, who had earlier termed him as a 'dangerous man' to relax his bail condition so that he can stay in Kerala which is his hometown.

6. COVID-19 spread in petition related to shelter homes

The Court will hear a case related to COVID-19 spread in children shelter homes across the country. The Court had taken suo moto cognisance of the matter.

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.