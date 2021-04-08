From Plea On Mukhtar Ansari's Protection To Italian Marines: Key SC Hearings On April 9

On April 9, the Supreme Court of India is scheduled to hear and issue orders in relation to some crucial cases. From the plea of the wife of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari seeking protection to the government’s plea to close criminal proceedings pending in India against two Italian marines, here are some of the crucial cases that are on the list of the apex court for Friday.

1. Plea of Mukhtar Ansari's wife

On Friday, the Supreme Court will hear the plea of the wife of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari seeking directions to the Uttar Pradesh authorities to ensure that her husband’s life is “protected” in the State besides being accorded fair trial in cases against him.

2. Government's plea to close proceedings against Italian marines

The top court is also set to hear the government’s plea to close criminal proceedings pending in India against two Italian marines accused of killing two fishermen off the coast of Kerala in 2012.

Last year, Italy had assured the government that the accused will be prosecuted there, after an international court held that they cannot be prosecuted in Indian Courts due to the immunity cover.

3. Plea seeking control on black magic

A plea seeking directions to the Centre and State to control black magic and other superstitions will also be heard by the Supreme Court. In the plea, the petitioner has stated that these practices need to be put under check for religious conversions through gifts and monetary benefits.

4. Plea on EVM symbols

The apex court will hear a petition seeking to strike down a provision in the electoral laws, which allows a candidate to display his party symbol on the electronic voting machine (EVM), and instead allow the display of the candidate’s name, age, photo and educational qualifications, in a bid to deter undesirable candidates from getting elected and promoting better candidates to contest.

5. Plea related to clearance of Delhi-Noida road

A plea filed by a woman resident of Noida seeking direction to ensure that the road between Noida to Delhi is kept clear so that the passage from one place to another is not affected, will also be heard by the Supreme Court. The petitioner in her plea has alleged that her travel to Delhi is taking two hours instead of the normal 20 minutes.

