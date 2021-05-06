From Central Vista Controversy To Delhi Jal Board's Petition, Cases In SC On May 7

On May 7, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear and issue orders in relation to some crucial cases. From the appeal against the Delhi High Court's order in relation to the construction of the Central Vista project to the Jal Board's petition in relation to the acute shortage of water supply being faced by the Union Territory, here are some of the crucial cases that are on the list of the apex court for Friday.

1. Appeal filed against HC's order in relation to Central Vista project

On Friday, the Supreme Court is slated to hear an appeal against the Delhi High Court's order in relation to the Central Vista Project. The plea filed by Anya Malhotra and Sohail Hashmi was first put forth before the Delhi High Court, which had refused to put a stay, and had adjourned the matter to May 17, after which the petitioner through his lawyer, Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra, had approached the Supreme Court.

2. Centre's plea against Karnataka High Court's order in relation to Oxygen allocation

The Court will hear the petition filed by the Centre, against an order issued by the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday, which directs the Centre to supply up to 1200 MT of oxygen per day to the state instead of the sanctioned allocation of 965 MT. The Centre has sought a stay on the order.

3. Petition filed by Delhi Jal Board in relation to water shortage

A petition filed by the Delhi Jal Board, complaining of acute shortage is also scheduled for hearing on Friday. The DJB in its petition filed on Wednesday submitted to the Apex Court that if the water supply situation does not improve in Delhi, it may have to restrict the supply of water to hospitals, which are at present are overwhelmed by the massive number of COVID cases.

